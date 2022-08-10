Can HypaSwap Be As Profitable As Dogecoin And Convex Finance?

As digital currencies continue to grow in popularity, more and more people are looking for new opportunities to invest. Some of the most popular options include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC).
What if a currency exists that is even more profitable? HypaSwap (HYPA) has been on the rise lately, and some experts believe it could be even more successful than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Convex Finance (CVX). So what is HypaSwap, and why is it so promising? Keep reading to find out!
Believe The Hype – HypaSwap (HYPA)
The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector was created as a solution to the complex and inefficient network of the traditional banking system. The HypaSwap (HYPA) project is also starting to operate in order to provide financial convenience to people and increase profit rates. HypaSwap (HYPA) is built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Its native token is HYPA.
One of the biggest advantages of the platform is that transactions are extremely fast and low cost. The project is characterized as one of the strongest alternatives to popular loan protocols such as Aave, Maker and Compound. Users lend their crypto assets to the HypaSwap (HYPA) platform, earning profits at a certain interest rate. In addition, those who want to borrow can get loans against collateral. The coverage ratio here is slightly different than the others. The collateral you need to give in HypaSwap should be 150% of the loan you will receive. If the borrowed loan is not returned, the liquidation of the collateral begins and is distributed to the lenders.
Also, HypaSwap (HYPA) plans to incentivize users with rewards for participating in activities such as staking. The developer team also states that a community-oriented operation will dominate in the future. All users can participate in the administration with their staked HYPA tokens.
In other words, it can be said that an understanding of DAO is dominant. DAOs became the focus of attention especially after 2021, as they added transparency to projects by bringing a democratic order. The HypaSwap (HYPA) project acts with this awareness and wants users to have a say in many updates about the platform.
New Dog, New Tricks — Dogecoin (DOGE)
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created as a parody of Bitcoin (BTC) in 2013. Like other cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin uses blockchain technology to record transactions on a decentralized ledger. However, Dogecoin differs from Bitcoin in several key ways. First, Dogecoin has a much lower market capitalization, making Dogecoin more susceptible to price swings. Secondly, Dogecoin uses a different mining algorithm, which makes Dogecoin easier to mine on a personal computer. Finally, Dogecoin (DOGE) has some distinctive features, such as its Shiba Inu mascot and its "Doge" meme-inspired name.
Despite Dogecoins humble origins, Dogecoin has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, with a loyal following among members of the online community. If a cryptocurrency starts out as a joke and gains in value day by day, it is quite difficult to make a reliable valuation of the crypto world. The driving force of Dogecoin's price are the words and tweets of Elon Musk. So those who invest in DOGE today rely on celebrity. However, there is no reason why users should not start migrating en masse to the next popular cryptocurrency. Such a situation can quickly reduce the price of Dogecoin (DOGE). In such cases, there is no guarantee that investors will not accept DOGE as a means of payment. However, it is not surprising that it’s a strong income source for investors who follow these price fluctuations carefully.
Converting The Masses – Convex Finance (CVX)
Convex Finance (CVX) was developed by Convex Labs. CVX seems to have become a major player in the DeFi scene. In particular, the team behind it has done a sterling job of thinking of ways to incentivize the acquisition and retention of CVX.
Convex Finance (CVX) hit an all-time high of 62.69 USD in January 2022 and an all-time low of 1.88 USD in July 2021. If you analyze from the lowest price to the highest price, CVX has experienced massive price changes approaching 1000% over one year.
Are Convex Finance (CVX) and Curve safe? A matter often discussed. The two are fundamentally related, as Convex Finance is a token booster for CRV. Since Convex Finance is fully identified with Curve and Curve continues to be successful, it will succeed in Convex Finance. Otherwise, the disappearance of Curve will hit Convex Finance hard.
Do your own research into HypaSwap (HYPA) and other cryptocurrencies before investing any money, but HYPA seems a solid bet. It has a low market cap compared to DOGE and CVX, so it has more room to grow. HYPA also has a strong team behind it that is committed to making the project a success.
