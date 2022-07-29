Can I work multiple muscle groups a day?

Many decades back when the concept of weight lifting for building up muscles was still in its infancy phase, full-body workout routines were considered appropriate for overall physical development. Bodybuilders in that era used to train their entire body in the gym thrice a week.
As the sport of bodybuilding evolved, the concept of split routines came into existence. Some of them required one to train 2-3 muscle groups a day whereas others made provisions for dedicating a single training session to just one muscle group.
Nevertheless, there are still many strength and physique athletes who swear by the effectiveness of training multiple muscle groups in a day.
So is training multiple muscle groups in a single workout session really that effective? We will be answering that query here in this post. Let's get started.
Pros of training multiple muscle groups a day
If you recall, some of the prominent names in the world of bodybuilding such as Schwarzenegger, Oliva, Zane, etc. all relied on a training program that required them to train multiple muscle groups a day. This training approach not only fetched their bodies with bulging muscles but also made them strong enough to perform some superhuman feats of strength.
One of the best things about training multiple muscle groups a day is that it increases the training frequency of each muscle group in a week. So whether you follow a full body workout routine, a push-pull-leg split, or an antagonist muscle group split, you will automatically get to train each of your muscle groups at least twice a week.
This in turn leads to greater muscle stimulation which positively contributes to facilitating hypertrophy gains. Owing to this reason a workout program that requires you to hit multiple muscle groups in a single training session is still considered optimal for strength and size gains.
As we mentioned before, when you follow such a kind of workout program, you get to train every muscle group at least twice a week. In each training session, you hit at least two muscle groups a day. This approach assists you in targeting your lagging muscle groups as well.
Suppose the muscular development of your quads and hamstrings is fine but your calves are skinny; then in such a scenario, out of your two leg workout sessions, you can specifically reserve one out of them for hitting the calves.
Similarly, if you want to make your arms look more muscular and defined, you can have one arm training session targeted towards promoting mass gains whereas the other one will work on making your arms look well-shaped and defined.
Also, when you train multiple muscle groups in a day, your body tends to release more testosterone as compared to training just one muscle group a day. This is because doing so places more stress on your central nervous system. This in turn keeps your body in an anabolic state which promotes muscle growth.
Cons of training multiple muscle groups a day
Even though there are numerous benefits of training multiple muscle groups a day, there are also some drawbacks of this training approach. When you train multiple muscle groups in a day, there remains a possibility that each muscle is not getting as much stimulation as it needs for growth, unless you are spending 2-3 hours in the gym.
For instance, if you train the chest, shoulders, and triceps in a single training session, you will be structuring your exercise routine in a manner that will have 4-5 exercises for the chest, and 1-2 exercises for the shoulders and triceps.
In such a scenario, your shoulder and tricep development may lag. Especially, if you are willing to develop your shoulder and triceps to their fullest potential, training them along with your chest may not serve you very well.
To counter such an issue, the concept of 'bro-split' is utilized. In a bro split workout, you train each muscle group once a week with plenty of exercises.
However, the drawback of a bro-split is that your muscle groups get more than enough rest. Muscles take around 48 hours (2 days) to completely recover themselves. So giving them a full week of rest before training them again makes bro-splits a bit ineffective, especially for novice lifters.
Should you train multiple muscle groups a day?
Now let's find out whether training multiple muscle groups a day would work in your favor or not. You must keep in mind that no training split is good or bad. There are certain training protocols that will suit you while others won't. And that will depend on your training experience.
So if you are a novice or intermediate lifter, training multiple muscle groups in a day can get you the best returns in terms of strength and size gains.
However, if you are an advanced lifter who has 5+ years of training experience and who wants to develop each of his muscle groups to their fullest potential, hitting them once a week may work well for you.
When it comes to building size and strength, muscle recovery is as important as training. So any training protocol that gives your muscles adequate (not excessive) periods of rest and recuperation would be effective for you.
In general, it can be said that the protocol of training multiple muscle groups in a day has stood the test of time and its effectiveness is unquestionable. While following it, all you need to do is to structure a weekly workout split that can fetch your muscles with optimal gains and that too without overtraining them.
Wrapping Up
By now you must have got a clear idea regarding whether training multiple muscle groups a day will work in your favor or not. Therefore, structure your training routine in a manner that can get you the best returns in terms of greater strength and size gains.
You must also pay attention to what kind of training split works the best for you. To find that out you can even switch your training split from time to time. Doing so will also assist you in eliminating the monotony that arises out of following the same training split time and again.