Can India continue as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’?

It is a well-known fact that India is the world’s biggest supplier of generic medicines to the world. However, in recent years, increase in competition (resulting in price erosion) and reduction of FDA approvals has contributed to acute margin pressure for Indian generic pharma companies. This has forced companies to take a hard look at their operations, and see if they can reduce any capacity wastage and increase productivity without significant additional investment.
The challenge for pharma companies, however, is that regulations require each product (drug) to be processed on a fixed, pre-approved set of machines and cannot change to another similar (non-approved) work station. In this environment of unique material flow, plant managers have a huge challenge ensuring good capacity utilization across their manufacturing equipment in the plant, while also ensuring reliability of orders.
The problem with monthly planning
In order to try and ensure good due date performance and capacity utilization, plant managers typically create a monthly production plan with a day-wise dispensing schedule. The issue here is that such a planning exercise cannot predict and accommodate all deviations that will inevitably happen during the actual manufacturing process. So, when hit by uncertainty, there is overloading and underloading of the routes taken by some of the products in the plant. For example, two batches of drugs might converge at the same coating work centre resulting in added wait time for one. At the same time, there might be under-utilization of some other work centers. Consequently, plant output is less than ideal, on time delivery of the product becomes an issue, and work in progress items keep piling up (with the threat of hold time deviations)!
Typical solutions that add to the woes in the pharmaceutical manufacturing plants
Faced with these challenges, planners in pharmaceutical manufacturing use the following strategies.
1.Release orders ahead of schedule: To compensate for higher lead times taken by drugs planners release the batches early - as soon as they see that the initial work centres are free. Instead of helping, this aggravates the problem by creating traffic jams downstream.
2.Batch orders together: To minimize non-productive high set up times ( typically between 16 and 24 hours), planners club anywhere between 3 and 10 batches, and release them as a big batch (“campaign”). However, such large batches means that some orders that cannot be immediately dispatched are made (capacity stealing) and some drug orders needed immediately get delayed (increase in lead time and expediting). The resultant and continuous pressure felt on capacity often triggers unnecessary Capex investment.
The solution – Dynamic Dispensing
Clearly, to prevent capacity wastage, the monthly planning system has to be abandoned and a daily scheduling mechanism that enables releases as per the situation on the ground is needed – somewhat similar to the railway track management system, where the signalling system first checks the actual load on tracks, and then schedules train releases accordingly. Thus, route overloading will be prevented since release is only on routes with sub-optimal loading (route capacity-current load). Planners, can opt to dispense future orders if there is underloading after this.
Management support – A vital aspect to effect such changes
In order to successfully implement this solution, the way raw material (RM)is procured, how quality is ensured will also have to be aligned seamlessly with the daily dispensing needs of the shop floor by.
1.Using a dynamic buffer management system to maintain and replenish RM stock as per changes in consumption (instead of procuring it based on sales orders). Also, instead of using SLAs, adopt a similar mechanism to ensure availability of QC cleared RM.
2.Creating banks of complete kits ready of dispensing- with required QC cleared RM/ PM and documentation, using a separate team.
3.Using simple colour based priority triggers to communicate urgency of each order to all stakeholders.
Continuously reducing other wastages such as high set up times, breakdowns and inflated cycle times of work centres will help further improve the manufacturing processes.
Summary
If the above-mentioned steps are followed sincerely a pharma manufacturing plant can achieve:
•Increase output by up to 30%
•Reduce inventory level by ~ 25%
•About 1/3rd reduction in lead times
•Create a competitive advantage with reduced lead time
•Increase sales with no additional cost/investment
•Higher profits
•Elimination of inventory write-offs due to hold time deviations
•Elimination of costs associated with airfreights, penalties for delayed supply of products, etc.
Sounds too good to be true? Well, implement the suggestions, and see for yourselves. Many have done so, and are reaping the benefits.
About the Author:
Achal Saran Pande
Achal (IIM-Indore) is a Partner with Vector Consulting Group, helps companies implement the Theory Of Constraints based thinking and flow solutions. The pharmaceutical companies Vector has worked with include Sun Pharma, Ajanta Pharma, Lupin, Strides, amongst others.