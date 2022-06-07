Can launchpads like BoostX blast new coins to the top of the market?

BoostX is a new and exciting launchpad, offering a range of up-and-coming cryptocurrency coins that are proving very popular in presale. FIREPIN (FRPN) has increased in value by 4200% since its initial release and Quitriam Finance (QTM) by 220%. Considering the current market drop, these are very exciting statistics.
What exactly is a launchpad? What does it mean for these new coins and their potential investors?
Launchpads explained….
At their most basic level launchpads are a platform for cryptocurrencies. They serve as a ground level for the coins to meet with potential investors.
Launchpads provide communities of investors with early access to these coins, allowing them to buy tokens of new cryptocurrencies before their public release.
Why is this an advantage?
Previously, new tokens would carry out sales solely on their websites, enticing potential investors with flashy, big promises. However, because crypto was relatively new to the finance world, many investors fell victim to rug-pulls and lost their money, and as all faith in new crypto coins had been lost this led to a market crash.
Token exchange sites saw an opportunity to earn money and jumped on it. They did the groundwork of researching and verifying new coins and became project partners with them. This verification process restored investor faith as it added an extra layer of security and protection from rug-pulls. Now, this platform is called a launchpad.
Therefore, any platform that raises money for new crypto projects (and allows you to buy tokens before they’re initially released) is called a launchpad.
What are the best launchpads?
Binance was a pioneer in creating this process and is now the world's largest launchpad. It has successfully launched 24 projects, making it even more reliable at evaluating and approving each project listed on the platform. Binance researches the coin models, audits, and the recent history of the team behind the coin.
Pancake Swap is a little different because it is a decentralised launchpad, meaning it is a DEX (Decentralised Exchange) platform. Although Pancake Swap’s main aim is to enable users to trade tokens and increase liquidity, it has also made its own launchpad specifically to help startup coins to raise funds and develop.
BoostX is the platform launching lots of new and exciting cryptocurrency coins. For example, Calyx (CLX) is proving very popular because of its permissionless exchange process and decentralised community focus. With lots of popular decisions and a CertiK audit on the way, this coin appears to have an increased chance of making impressive returns. BoostX has impressive connections to Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, and Terra. Having links with these huge cryptocurrency names provides potential investors with an added sense of security.
Launchpads have therefore become elemental to the crypto world, adding essential protection for new investors from rug-pull coins that threatened to crash the crypto market. With these platforms in place, we can hopefully see a much less fraudulent future for cryptocurrency.
Join Presales With BoostX: