Can Logarithmic Finance (LOG) Match The Success Of PancakeSwap (CAKE), And Theta Network (THETA)?

Cryptocurrency has become immensely popular over the past few years as it has the potential to reshape the financial world as we all know it. But have investors unlocked its true potential? Find out with these tokens.
How DeFi Revolutionised The Market
Decentralised Finance - also known as DeFi - is an umbrella term for the crypto space that is intended to build a financial system using blockchain to replace third-party involvement.
With the involvement in technology and industrialization, almost all digital currencies are gaming an upper hand over all others.
Decentralised Finance disrupts the traditional centralised exchange system and its working. They allow users complete control over their assets and interaction between investors and blockchain innovators.
A new cryptocurrency is on its way to taking over Decentralised Finance, that is Logarithmic Finance (LOG). It comes with the idea to level up the liquidity pooling options by providing options to the project innovators that are looking for funds and looking for initial entry all around the blockchain networks.
Three DeFi Coins To See Success
Logarithmic Finance (LOG)
Logarithmic Finance is carefully designed and created to ensure flawless connectivity. This non-custodial, safe, and cross-chain environment will be able to provide dynamic options to raise funds on any blockchain network.
The network eliminates the need to decrypt data packets and the computing process is based on homomorphic encryption, which runs in the background.
More so, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is based on Ethereum (ERC20) network, but the team plans to integrate the ERC721 standard for Non-fungible tokens (NFT) to support digital wallets like MetaMask.
LOG Token holders will have the option of NFT auction. In addition, project innovators of LOG will have the option to accept payments in the form of NFT or cryptocurrencies.
Logarithmic Finance always values creating a robust and vibrant community; in the coming future, it will be launching a new membership program to provide local community members with the LOG tokens.
PancakeSwap (CAKE)
PancakeSwap,a food-theme DeFi platform, attracted many investors when it was officially released in 2020.
The network is similar to Uniswap (UNI) and SushiSwap (SUSHI). It is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-2), which is one of the main reasons it is trusted by many investors and able to collect $4.9 billion right after its release.
Pancake Swap (CAKE) facilitates the trading of BEP-20 tokens. It mainly focuses on the low-fee model.
It also aims to provide fast and cheaper transactions compared to Ethereum-based coins. It is also backed by the regulation and testing of Certik, one of the most reliable security companies. The leading developers behind PancakeSwap remain anonymous.
Over the years, PancakeSwap has attracted many investors and whales by utilising the excellent use of increasing crypto transaction volume in 2020.
However, the most significant advantage of PancakeSwap, which will function as a long-term moneymaker, is its innovative contract technology, which allows you to trade on multiple exchanges and make money quickly.
PancakeSwap (CAKE) has made people overnight millionaires and will continue to do so. Investing right now will be a good option for newbies and experienced investors.
Theta Network (THETA)
Theta Network (THETA) is another platform that supports decentralised applications (dApps) and smart contracts.
In addition, the network allows high-quality videos with low fees. It is based on the model of providing decentralisation with an enhanced reward distribution system.
Theta Network (THETA) is an open-source protocol that will enable interoperability for multi-stream video applications. It aims to provide blockchain-based solutions that automatically enable LFR streaming without help from control points or central servers.
One of its long-term goals is to become the infrastructure of a decentralised live video ecosystem that is powered by user-generated content and ad revenue. Its total supply is around 1 billion units, and the entire supply is in good circulation.
As such, decentralised finance will be revolutionised by Logarithmic Finance (LOG) and although both Theta Network (THETA) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are good projects, they have drawbacks.
More so, all crypto millionaires have one thing in common; they all invested early. To get enormous returns, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is an ideal option for investment. It is in the presale stages, which makes the token highly volatile and has more chances of scalability, and maybe makes you the next crypto millionaire.
