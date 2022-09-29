Can Moshnake Become An Established Crypto Like Decentraland And Chainlink

A new token is about to make some waves in the coin market, and that is Moshnake (MSH). It is a Play-to-Earn NFT token operating on the BNB Smart Chain. With the increased show of interest in P2E coins, Moshnake (MSH) might be primed for success.
P2E games are crypto games in which the gamers or players can earn from the game as they play. It enables them to gain full ownership of their in-game assets and, possibly, monetize their experiences. This helps developers on their end to know the users' needs and make necessary adjustments.
The ability of some cryptocurrencies to provide these for their users has made them one of the go-to tokens. Therefore, we think Moshnake (MSH) might become an established token just like Decentraland (MANA) and Chainlink (LINK).
00’s Nostalgia WithMoshnake
Moshnake (MSH) is created from the legendary “Snake” game to relive gamers’ experience. It is a play-to-earn NFT game enabling users to earn as they play. Moshnake (MSH) is a community-based token built on the BNB Smart Chain.
Moshnake (MSH) aims to enable players to earn through NFTs while enjoying their leisure time. In the game, players can maneuver their Moshnake NFTs to feed them with different eggs and in-game NFTs present in the arena while simultaneously battling with the other snakes present. Therefore, the player earns as he wins and gathers more NFTs.
There are various types of NFTs available from which one can earn. It includes the mamba, viper, cobra, and krait. Moshnake (MSH) also values its ability to offer a high form of entertainment, providing players with tactics, team networks, and combat balance.
Although it is yet to launch, users can start earning from the PVE or PVP games. They can also earn by selling their NFT items acquired from the internal NFT marketplace. 120 million tokens will be released during the public presale, and the rest will be available at the final stage of its project roadmap.
Decentralization Never Looked So Good – Decentraland
As the first-ever virtual world owned by its users, Decentraland (MANA) enables users to create, explore and trade any digital asset they own. It allows them to monetize their imaginations and creativity as well as play and interact with others in the virtual world through games and activities.
The altcoin also allows users to buy parcels of virtual land to build their environment, applications, and marketplaces. Decentraland (MANA) is Ethereum-based, and its decentralization enables users to govern the platform. Hence, the platform is governed by LAND, MANA, and ESTATE holders through DAO.
Decentraland (MANA) has paved the way for an entirely different metaverse through its decentralization. This is so because it enables users to own the value of the assets which they create in its virtual world, and these values can be brought into reality.
Additionally, Decentraland’s network is highly secured. This is made possible by its Security Advisory Board (SAB), which oversees the platform's security, smart contracts, governance proposals, reviews, and responds to all bug reports.
No Weak Links – Chainlink
Chainlink (LINK) is the most widely used oracle network for powering hybrid smart contracts, and it enables blockchains to gain access to off-chain computation and data. Hence, it serves to bridge the gap between off-chain data sources and decentralized blockchains through the use of hybrid smart contracts.
Chainlink (LINK) creates digital sensors that externally monitor data feeds and provide all the required information while offering high data security. Its flexibility allows it to operate on any blockchain network that powers smart contracts.
The network runs on the Ethereum blockchain. Therefore, Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism means more scalability, sustainability, and security for Chainlink (LINK). This will make the platform more attractive for its users.
Although Moshnake (MSH) is yet to launch, the P2E token might be a worthy token to invest in. With its unique features, such as enabling players to earn while having fun, Moshnake (MSH) might become an established token just like Decentraland (MANA) and Chainlink (LINK).
