Can Pugglit Survive In The Market With Dogelon Mars and Shiba Inu?

Top meme coins' unprecedented price surge in the coin market over the past few years has made some investors millionaires/billionaires. This has made meme projects popular amongst investors, with almost every crypto enthusiast's portfolio containing one or more meme coin.
While purchasing meme coins is just as risky as others in the crypto market, analysts have said they bring greater optimism. Most coin market players believe their returns could cover whatever loss they've incurred over the years. A Reddit crypto user once said, "These tokens will definitely rise. You don't just know which or when, but you know for a fact that a meme coin will surely make a crypto millionaire every year. I wish I could buy it it it all".
This can indicate how much market players trust meme coins, neglecting that most of them have neither use cases nor real-life applications. Meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have paved the way, and most meme projects that launched immediately after their success are mere imitations.
However, meme coins are witnessing a revolution in the coin market, with most new projects coming with beneficial features and actual use cases. Pugglit (PUGT) is the newest cryptocurrency and contributor to this revolution. The meme project boasts use cases and beneficial characteristics, and experts believe it may achieve greater success than Dogelon mars (ELON) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) due to its adoption potential.
Dogelon Mars (Elon)
Dogelon Mars (Elon) is a Polygon and Ethereum-blockchain-built dog-themed meme coin, leveraging several popular themes in the meme space to form a name, including the name of Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk. The project has a grown community across all platforms, and they're committed to ensuring its continuous development.
The meme token has no real utility like other conventional memes. Instead, it aims to rely on its community strength and impactful public endorsement to experience a successful market run.
Dogelon mars (ELON) uses proof-of-work consensus and decentralized nodes to validate transactions and secure the Ethereum network it's built upon. It also leverages Polygon to increase transaction throughput and scalability.
Analysts aren't convinced of the Dogelon mars future, even though about 1.3+ million people have on their watchlist on Coinmarketcap. Instead, they identify its lack of utility as a major concern, which could give Pugglit (PUGT) an edge over it.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most successful meme coins, only behind Dogecoin (DOGE) in market capitalization.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) ranks in the top 15 cryptocurrencies on Coinmarketcap, with a market value of $6.6+ billion. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is widely regarded as the "DOGECOIN KILLER" and somewhat lived up to that name by taking the shine away from Dogecoin (DOGE) as the first successful meme coin.
Shiba Inu (SHIBA) had its most significant price surge in 2021, which saw a long-term token holder become a billionaire. This increases Shiba Inu's (SHIB) adoption across the globe.
Many people have questioned Shiba's longevity in the market. The developers are wary of this and are adding more features, including building a metaverse, NFTs marketplace, and gaming to the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem. These will be powered by SHIB token.
Pugglit (PUGT)
The new cryptocurrency is a meme coin with multiple use cases, beneficial features, real-world application, and decentralized finance (DeFi) related utility. Pugglit will improve existing meme coins' qualities, offering users more security, accessibility, flexibility, and reduction of transaction costs.
Pugglit will offer users token incentive benefits, a highly secured decentralized exchange platform for transactions and trade amongst users, a wallet (Pugglit basket) to store earned tokens, and an unrivaled customer service name Pugglit 'n' U, etc.
Pugglit aims to edge out completion by ensuring the project isn't short-lived, and community contributions are perpetual. In addition, it will launch a governance DAO, and users can leverage the Pugglit token (PUGT) to gain governance rights.
Pugglit token (PUGT) goes on presale soon, and you shouldn't miss out on the next crypto likely to explode. You also get to earn bonuses on every purchased amount. For example, $100 gives you a 4% bonus, while $1000 attracts a 64% bonus.
