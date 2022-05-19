CAN QUITRIAM FINANCE (QTM) BECOME THE NEXT BIG THING IN THE CRYPTO WORLD JUST LIKE CARDANO (ADA) AND MONERO (XMR)

The crypto market seems to be constantly growing due to the regular influx of new coins. It makes it difficult for most investors and crypto enthusiasts to decide which cryptocurrency they want to invest in.
However, with the advent of these coins, unique and fascinating features have attracted the public's attention. Monero (XMR) and Cardano (ADA) are leading the crypto industry and are paving the way, offering the most innovative features, including anonymity, security, and multi-layered architecture. These coins have proven to be excellent and reliable investments.
Besides them, new DeFi tokens are also capable of disrupting the crypto market, and Quitriam Finance (QTM) is one of them. It is designed to create a robust ecosystem that will revolutionize the crypto industry. Let's dig deep into these cryptocurrencies to find out more about them.
Cardano (ADA)
The Cardano (ADA) platform is made for changemakers, inventors, and dreamers. In order to promote global innovation and market improvement, it has invested heavily in the research and development of scalable, secure, and efficient decentralized networks.
With a market capitalization of more than $18 billion, it ranks among the top 10 cryptocurrencies globally. Therefore, it is one of the most widely used cryptocurrencies. The total number of Cardano (ADA) tokens is limited to 45 billion tokens, making it a viable investment for anyone looking to hedge current high inflation. The recent crypto market crash reduces its market value to $0.555, which makes it an ideal cryptocurrency for long-term investment.
Monero (XMR)
The decentralized coin Monero (XMR) is known for its privacy and substitutability. It is achieved by hiding transactions using a distributed ledger and privacy-enhancing technology. In addition to that, it also allows for fast and secure transactions in comparison to other cryptocurrencies.
Other than that, there is no block size limit like other currencies. Compared to other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), it does not have this limitation and can complete multiple transactions per second. With Monero (XMR), there are no wire transfer or cheque clearing fees, multi-day hold periods, or fraudulent chargebacks. It will be used to play games like slot machines in the coming years.
As such, bonuses may be offered to make the game even more exciting. As a result of these features as well as others, Monero (XMR) is sweeping the cryptocurrency world. With a market capitalization of more than $3 billion, it currently ranks among the top 30 cryptocurrencies globally.
Quitriam Finance (QTM)
Quitriam Finance (QTM) is one of the latest cryptocurrencies based in the DeFi sector. It is currently in its presale stage, despite that it has already gained massive growth. Various cryptocurrencies have been working on the Play 2 Earn platform. But Quitriam Finance went one step further by trying to build an all-in-one P2E platform with a native decentralized exchange (DEX) called Quitriam Swap.
It allows users to exchange tokens without leaving the platform. QTM coin is a native token of the protocol. Its holders can access liquidity mining services via a one-click interface. The platform is designed to allow retail clients access to the yield farming platform and build passive sources of income through liquidity mining. The Quitriam Finance (QTM) environment acts as an incubator for new coin offerings and provides a liquidity solution as the network includes decentralized exchanges. Its goal is to eliminate bottlenecks in the decentralized exchange (DEX) industry. Currently, most decentralized exchanges charge high withdrawal fees for liquidity pool tokens, and users will not receive the full amount.
Interoperability between Quitriam DEX and many different chains enables fast exchanges between multiple blockchain networks. In addition, Quitriam Finance (QTM) is a multi-chain network that avoids the problems faced by other Ethereum-based DEX.
