Can RoboApe Compete With Dogecoin And Shiba Inu In The Meme Coin Race?

With the increasing trend of meme tokens in the cryptocurrency market, more tokens are launching to drive people's attention. In 2021, the crypto market saw an all-time high rise in meme coins adoption and hype.
The two famous meme coins of the day, which came out as just a joke or memes, are now ruling the crypto market, sitting in the top 50 cryptocurrencies based on their market cap. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the two coins. Almost everyone with little knowledge about cryptocurrencies and their market must also be aware of these two meme tokens. Due to their immense success, many meme tokens have been under launch ever since.
Until April 2022, over 300 meme tokens were listed on the CoinMarketCap. Thus, the meme culture in the crypto market is growing rapidly. RoboApe (RBA) is due to launch soon. Certain aspects of this coin can make it unique among all meme tokens circulating in the crypto market. Let's find out what they are and what this meme token has to offer.
RoboApe (RBA) redefining the meme culture
As the name suggests, the RoboApe (RBA) token is a futuristic meme token aiming to make economic growth possible with the help of its sustainable community development and rewarding culture. Most cryptocurrencies get hyped by their rewards, either in their presale phases or staking programs.
The token aims to revolutionise the crypto space with a diverse and vast set of services made for its community. Thus, the token being a meme token is not only community-reliant but also focuses on paying back its community through various services.
What makes RoboApe unique among other meme tokens?
The token aims to have an exceptional utility apart from being a mere meme token. The team wants to give back more to its community than it will take by providing the crypto and meme enthusiasts with a DeFi platform to trade and swap their cryptocurrencies for the RoboApe token (RBA). Here are the four significant aspects of this meme token:
Community Driven
Being a meme token, RoboApe (RBA) will function as a community-driven token and will let its community participate in the decision-making and hype of the token's value directly and independently.
RoboApe Academy
The team aims to launch an academy that will be entirely free and will serve as an educational hub for crypto enthusiasts. The academy will educate individuals on everything they need to know about cryptocurrency and its market so that they go in the right direction and use their money wisely when investing in the crypto market.
Charity Games and Events
For the betterment of its community and the world at large, the team is motivated to participate in charitable games and events, thus, facilitating the masses.
RoboApe Merch
The team will be launching an exclusive RoboApe (RBA) Merchandise for its community, aiming to indirectly enhance the existing community and the market hold and value of the token.
How will RoboApe (RBA) deviate from the just-a-meme category in the future?
Certain factors make it clear that the token will be more than just a meme in the crypto market, apart from the burning mechanism of the token, which has a small transaction fee charged for every transaction. The remaining tokens will be burned, and half will be returned to the wallet holders. Here are the other three prominent features of RoboApe (RBA) that the team aims to launch in the long run:
●RoboApe (RBA) NFT Marketplace
●RoboApe (RBA) eSports
●RoboApe (RBA) Swap
To sum it up, the token has 5 phases in its roadmap, and the last three phases will entirely focus on launching all the exciting features stated above.
