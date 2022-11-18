Can Rocketize Attract Massive Investments to the BNB Chain Like Binance Coin and Elrond?

Rocketize (JATO) is a new cryptocurrency project built on Binance’s BNB Chain that is attracting investors from numerous communities in the blockchain crypto space.
The BNB Chain is a blockchain platform that enables decentralized finance (DeFi) users to conduct secure cross-border financial transactions cheaply. Due to its smart-contract functionality, the BNB Chain also decentralized applications (dApps) and games.
Read on to discover why crypto experts call the Rocketize (JATO) token one of the best long-term crypto investments of 2022.
Rocketize: Building Valuable Crypto Market Bridges
Rocketize (JATO) is the latest meme token bridging crypto communities by possessing additional utility across different areas of the cryptocurrency market.
Thus, the Rocketize (JATO) token builds upon the legacy of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) and advances the functions of meme tokens in the crypto space.
In addition, the Rocketize (JATO) platform is building an innovative tool for generating rare crypto collections from existing non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Thus, owners of crypto assets can earn income from creating and trading custom games using these NFT collectibles.
Furthermore, the Rocketize (JATO) network will launch an improved NFT marketplace where users can create, publish, and store tokenized assets on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC).
Rocketize (JATO) holders can also join in managing the platform’s programmable decentralized exchange (DEX) through the Rocketize (JATO) decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).
The Rocketize (JATO) token is available for purchase during its pre-sale, with multiple bonuses available for buyers. For example, a 7% bonus is attached to successful sales in its ongoing second pre-sale stage and a 60% bonus to buyers who make their first purchase within 30 minutes of signing up on the platform.
Binance Coin Is Promoting Global Crypto Appeal
BNB is the native cryptocurrency of the Binance decentralized ecosystem. The Binance ecosystem consists of the BNB Chain and the BNB Smart Chain (BSC).
The BNB Chain houses the platform’s cryptocurrency exchange, and the BNB Smart Chain enables blockchain developers to create applications and games using Web-3 protocols and services.
Binance Coin (BNB) is paid as network and transaction fees on this massive decentralized network. In addition, Binance Coin (BNB) functions as a store of value in the decentralized applications (dApps) and games built on the BNB Chain.
Moreover, Binance Coin (BNB) has entered the mainstream, as it is now accepted as a payment option by many corporations in the travel, accommodation, and service industries.
Binance Coin (BNB) has soared to a top-five position among the thousands of cryptocurrencies ranked by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap. Thus, BNB is predicted to maintain its market domination as more users join Binance’s expanding network.
Building a New Internet Economy with Elrond
Elrond (EGLD) is a blockchain platform that enhances the speed of transactions in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market.
The Elrond (EGLD) network uses a sharding protocol across its state, transaction, and network layers, dividing the network into different segments for faster confirmation of transactions.
Consequently, the Elrond (EGLD) network’s parallel processing protocol reduces the time it takes to validate each transaction and increases the number of transactions the blockchain confirms per second.
Hence, Elrond’s (EGLD) users send and receive money faster than rival blockchain users. The users pay a fee to access the network’s impressive offers using the Elrond (EGLD) token.
In addition, the Elrond (EGLD) network rewards its users with EGLD tokens for participating in building and securing the network.
Initially, the Elrond (EGLD) token was issued on the Binance Chain through a successful initial coin offering (ICO). Despite moving to its custom mainnet, Elrond (EGLD) maintains compatibility with the BNB Chain and is widely regarded as a good cryptocurrency for beginners.
Analysis of recent crypto market news shows that the Rocketize (JATO) token has achieved massive popularity across various sectors in the cryptocurrency market.
The Rocketize (JATO) token has solid use cases and growing hype in the decentralized finance (DeFi), meme coin, and non-fungible token (NFT) communities, making it a good buy despite the recent crypto collapse.
Therefore, Rocketize’s (JATO) ongoing pre-sale is a great opportunity for crypto users who seek to profit from the coin market while managing considerable risk.
Follow the links below to find out more about the Rocketize (JATO) token:
Presale: https://rocketize.io/buy
Website: http://rocketize.io
Telegram: https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.