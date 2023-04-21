Can SHIB And Big Eyes Coin Challenge ETH's Dominance In The Crypto Market?

Investors are increasingly drawn to investing in digital assets as cryptocurrency gains more attention. Ethereum (ETH) has emerged as a top choice due to its increasing popularity and the recent Shanghai upgrade, amidst a multitude of available options. Concurrently, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), two meme coins, have gained significant traction and have seen their values soar, garnering mainstream acceptance.
This has led some investors to question whether these cryptocurrencies could pose a threat to Ethereum's dominance. This article explores the potential risks that SHIB and BIG could pose to ETH and suggests that they may be a more viable investment option than established tech giants like Apple and Microsoft.
Ethereum: The Leading Cryptocurrency of the Market in DeFi
Ethereum is a blockchain platform created by Vitalik Buterin in 2014, designed to facilitate the development of decentralized applications and smart contracts. Recently, the platform underwent a significant upgrade referred to as the Shanghai hard fork, also known as "Shapella". This upgrade marks a crucial step in the network's transition to a complete proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, enhancing both energy efficiency and security.
During the Shapella upgrade, users who had staked their ETH had the option to either withdraw their tokens or claim their earned rewards. Within just thirty minutes of the update going live, approximately $10 million in ETH was withdrawn via 285 transactions, while the value of ETH remained consistent.
Analyzing the Investment Potential of Shiba Inu and Big Eyes Coin Beyond Their Memetic Status
Shiba Inu: The Rising Challenger to Dogecoin's Meme Coin Throne
SHIB is a rapidly expanding cryptocurrency that is dog-themed, intending to build a decentralized ecosystem. The value of SHIB has seen significant price fluctuations and growth, which has caused some investors to view it as a possible competitor to Dogecoin. Shiba Inu's developers have recently disclosed their plan to launch a new project named the Metaverse, set to be introduced in December 2023. The Metaverse will consist of 100,595 land plots that users can own, enabling them to earn passive income and rewards in-game while exploring and building the virtual world.
The Rise of Big Eyes Coin: A Rapidly Growing Cryptocurrency
BIG is an upcoming meme token that aims to benefit from the current trend in the cryptocurrency market. Although BIG has not yet been released on the blockchain, the BIG team has announced that the final presale day will occur on June 3. As the presale period nears its end, the team has introduced the code END300, which provides token holders with a 300% bonus on each $BIG purchase made after the presale concludes.
In addition, BIG has introduced the Big Eyes NFT Loot Box trading cards that users can collect, mint, and exchange. Each card can only be minted once per wallet address and is now available on OpenSea. Through providing a unique investment opportunity and fostering a sense of community among its members, BIG seeks to establish its presence in the cryptocurrency world.
Comparing the Investment Potential of ETH, SHIB, and BIG to Established Tech Stocks
Investing in technology stocks like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon is a favored option due to the rapid growth and innovation of the tech industry. Nonetheless, the value and potential return on investment of any asset, be it stocks or cryptocurrencies, depend on numerous factors such as market trends, economic conditions, and project advancements.
Decentralized investment opportunities with the potential for rapid growth are presented by cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Big Eyes Coin, and Shiba Inu. Unlike tech stocks, cryptocurrencies are not subject to the same regulations and centralization, which may appeal to some investors. Furthermore, the possibility of exponential growth in the cryptocurrency market can be attractive to investors who are willing to accept the associated risks.
The Significance of Diversifying Assets for Successful Investment Planning
Investors have multiple investment options to consider, such as Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin, and tech stocks. While tech stocks may offer stability and steady growth, the potential for substantial growth in the three cryptocurrencies is apparent, given recent developments such as ETH's Shanghai upgrade, increasing adoption in China's crypto market, BIG's Presale Ending, and SHIB's Metaverse update. Before diversifying their portfolios, investors should thoroughly examine the pros and cons of each investment opportunity and assess their risk tolerance.
