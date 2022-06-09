Can Tron (TRX) And Mushe Token (XMU) Join Solana (SOL) As The Latest "Ethereum Killers" In The Market?

Due to the competitive nature of the crypto market, popular decentralized marketplaces and platforms such as Ethereum (ETH) constantly face the threat of being knocked off their position in the market, by altcoins and smart chain platforms that are continually integrating new exciting features that investors just can't ignore.
Scalability is a significant concern for Ethereum (ETH) as its Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism has become outdated due to increased demand for ecosystem use. Additionally, the blockchain network also has serious interoperability concerns that prevent users on other blockchain networks from interacting with it without prior arrangement.
A culmination of all these limitations gives newer platforms and cryptos the edge as all they need to do is overcome these issues to one-up Ethereum (ETH). Solana (SOL) is a popularly known "Ethereum Killer", but can these two new cryptos, Tron (TRX) and Mushe Token (XMU), join SOL on the bandwagon? Let's find out below.
Solana (SOL)
One of the most common use cases for blockchain technology are decentralized applications (dApps). Over the last few years, there has been an explosion in interest in the sector which has led dApp developers to launch a plethora of decentralized applications (dApps), from games to DeFi platforms, on the blockchain.
However, dApp developers face a particular problem which needs addressing as soon as possible. Most decentralized applications (dApp) run on Ethereum (ETH), but the network has struggled to keep up with the rampant demand. This, in turn, has led to congestion on the blockchain network and soaring transaction fees. Solana (SOL) is attempting to address this limitation.
What Is Solana (SOL)?
Solana (SOL) is an advanced open-source blockchain platform designed to power the next generation of dApps by leveraging several breakthrough technologies. Its focus is on providing a highly scalable, secure and utterly decentralized platform, capable of supporting potentially thousands of nodes without sacrificing throughput. This way, Solana (SOL) will be able to successfully tackle some of the challenges that existing systems currently battle with.
Solana (SOL) comes equipped with several innovations that keep it head and shoulders above other competitors. Among these features is its transaction parallelization technology, known as Sealevel. This technology allows smart contracts to run in parallel, and this optimizes resources and ensures that Solana (SOL) can scale horizontally across GPUs and SSDs.
Solana (SOL) has been able to overcome the limitations of Ethereum (ETH), solidifying its position as an " Ethereum Killer”. The platform's native cryptocurrency, SOL, is a top 10 crypto by market cap.
Tron (TRX)
Tron (TRX) is a blockchain platform designed to help people take control of the data they create online, and to make money off it. The platform seeks to take power from the hands of intermediaries who currently own all the data and give it to the people.
Currently, intermediaries are profiting from all of the content generated on the internet. Companies such as Google and Facebook own and control all the data we create and make fortunes off it, while the rest of us are left without a single dime in our pockets. It is for this reason that Tron (TRX) was created - to give people control of their data and help them monetize the content they create and back it all up on the blockchain.
Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform designed to enable people to create content that can be shared and traded as they see fit. The content can be anything from text to pictures, audio and video.
The platform's native crypto, TRX, acts as a ledger that keeps track of the exchanges on the network. It is currently a top 15 cryptocurrency by market cap.
Mushe Token (XMU)
Mushe Token (XMU) is a decentralized token that facilitates peer-to-peer interaction through rewards and governance. The platform seeks to stimulate blockchain adoption globally, by increasing the accessibility of digital assets for the everyday person.
Although it is currently built on the Ethereum blockchain, the platform has intentions to migrate to the Stellar (XLM) blockchain network, to provide interoperability, low transaction costs and financial inclusion for the unbanked population.
Mushe Token (XMU) is currently on presale and can be purchased via the link below.
