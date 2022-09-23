Can your diet help in the treatment of PCOS/PCOD? Understanding Dietary interventions by Shikha Agarwal Nutritionist

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or disease known as PCOS/PCOD is a common medical condition in a woman that affects their hormones and creates an imbalance. This hormonal imbalance is caused by the swelling of ovaries which then produce excessive male hormones named androgens. Small cysts appear on the ovaries, these are fluid-filled sacs that cause swelling and these cysts occur because there is a lack of ovulation.
Women face irregular periods, unpredictable ovulation and erratic menstrual cycles due to this and the chances of getting this condition are higher if you are diabetic, overweight or obese. However, the exact cause remains unknown and in some cases, genetics have occurred to play a significant role in the causation. Other symptoms that you may have PCOS/PCOD are abnormal hair growth, excessive acne, darkening of the skin, thinning hair, skin tags and infertility. Treatments include both medications and lifestyle changes or a combination of both if required. Shikha says, “PCOD is directly related to diet and lifestyle factors because they have a parallel influence on body weight, insulin resistance, inflammation, oxidative stress, and, in turn, androgen activity.”
Here are some of the dietary interventions that will alleviate the symptoms of PCOD.
Mediterranean Diet – This diet is highly recognised and recommended by healthcare professionals due to its unique characteristics. It advises the consumption of unsaturated fat, fibre, low-glycemic index (low-GI) carbohydrates, antioxidants, a moderate amount of animal protein and vitamins. Shikha says, “PCOD has a tight relationship with obesity, IR (Insulin Resistance), low-grade chronic inflammation and MedDiet is one of the best non-pharmacological treatments a patient can think to adopt.” Polyphenols, the main attribute of the MedDiet help extracted from extra virgin oil (rich source) and Olive Oil helps in combating metabolic syndrome inducing weight loss. This element has been evidenced to play a major role in the prevention of PCOD as it slows down the progression of inflammation, improving insulin sensitivity. MedDiets tend to be rich in resveratrol, a natural polyphenol found generally in grapes, berries help in decreasing the production of male hormones
Foods to include – Grains (wheat, oats, rice, rye, barley, and corn), Vegetables (Brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, eggplant, fennel, kale, leeks, lemons, lettuce, okra, peas, peppers, pumpkin and many more), Fruits (apples, apricots, cherries, dates, ﬁgs, grapefruits, grapes, melons, olives, oranges, peaches, pears, pomegranates, strawberries, and tomatoes), Nuts, beans, legume sand seeds (almonds, chickpeas, cashews, fava beans, green beans, hazelnuts, kidney beans, lentils, pistachios, sesame seeds, and walnuts).
Ketogenic Diet (KD) – It is high fat and low carbohydrate diet that restricts the users to consume nearly all carbohydrates. It also tends to avoid excess protein so that the production of ketone (acetoacetate and β-hydroxybutyrate) can take place in the human body triggering a state of nutritional ketosis. The metabolic and endocrine effects of KD help reduction in weight, fasting serum insulin, percent of free testosterone, and the luteinizing hormone (LH)/follicle-stimulating hormone ratio in women with obesity and PCOS. “It is a challenging diet and meant for those who do not budge from their fitness goals”, says Shikha.
Foods to include – Tomatoes, broccoli, peppers, celery, cauliflower, cucumber, celery, and spinach these are all low in carbohydrates. For protein you can have Greek yogurt, cheese, salmon and eggs and lastly for fat, you can intake olive oil, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, coconuts and flax seeds.
DASH diet – The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension is a dietary pattern where the diet has low-GI and low energy-dense food integrated within it. It focuses on eating fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, whole grains, and low-fat or fat-free dairy products. Further, it recommends consuming less amount of saturated fat, cholesterol, red and processed meat as well as sweets and refined grains. Through this diet, a person will appear to consume higher amounts of dietary fibre, folic acid, phytoestrogens, potassium, magnesium, and other beneficial nutrients and all of these have appeared to influence and treat the symptoms of PCOS. Shikha says, “It decreases the chances of abdominal fat accumulation, poses beneficial effects on IR and also treats the inflammation issue in women with PCOD, hence can be an optimal choice.”
Low-GI Diets – In this diet, the focus lies on extracting the most amounts of carbohydrates from low-GI sources. “What are low GI foods? Foods that are digested, absorbed, and metabolized slowly”, says Shikha. Many dieticians and healthcare professionals recommend this diet to PCOD patients. This is because when compared with healthy women, a lower concentration of glutathione peroxidase was observed in PCOS patients, and low-GI dietetic intervention decreases inflammation by increasing the concentration of uric acid and the activity of glutathione peroxidase. It also improves ovulation cycles, cuts down fat and increases the number of menstrual cycles.
Foods to include – Oats, barley, beans and peas, non starchy vegetables, sweet potatoes, milk, mushroom and many more are low in glycemic index.
Pulse-Based Diet – Did you know that pulses like lentils, chickpeas, peas, and beans are high in fibre, high-quality protein, and low in fat, contain complex carbohydrates, have low GI index and also act as the major source of essential vitamins and minerals like iron, zinc, folate, calcium, magnesium, and potassium? This is why this dietary intervention is widely used to improve the longer-term glycemic control, insulin sensitivity and prevention or reduction of IR. Phytochemicals, saponins, and tannins found in pulse play a significant role in reducing the risk of endometrial carcinoma in women which is increased up to 2 or 6 fold in women suffering from PCOD.
Foods to include – To lower insulin resistance you can take fenugreek water, sprouted methi seeds, and cinnamon powder and to increase iron in body foods like dates, garden cress seeds, ashwagandha is recommended.