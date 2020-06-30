Capturing the imagination of the world – Zubair Aslam

Compelling visual storytelling has catapulted Zubair Aslam as a successful photographer-entrepreneur.
There are several arts in the world which are slightly underrated or at least their execution is certainly underrated. Photography is one such art; the audience takes it for granted that professional photographers will capture the photos very well. But no one appreciates the fact that photographers put in creative thoughts and try to tell a story via the captured images. One such photographer, Zubair Aslam, has created a niche following for him and highlighted the intricacies of this visual art-form.
Zubair Aslam is a portrait and fashion photographer. Zubair rose to success because of his innate sense of story-telling via his photography. Aslam has managed to create stories from the photos with his imagination and excellent knowledge. The need for appropriate back-drop, lighting, and expressions are the three most basic pillars of Aslam’s expertise. Aslam has opened a website called “Picturesnme”, which has gained a great following itself. He has also traveled internationally, to develop his photo-taking and creative skills.
Aslam was born in India but is now based in Australia. Aslam was attracted to the idea of capturing photographs, since his childhood but never found a way to channelize his passion. It was in 2012 that he owned his first camera and then started shooting the vivid landscapes and cityscapes around India to boost his experience in his work. In 2013, Aslam moved to Australia for work and did photography as a hobby. In 2016, he realized what he wanted to do in life and decided to follow his passion, professionally. Aslam shot with aspiring models and helped them get work in the modeling industry with the magic of his fashion-photography.
At this time, Aslam also started focusing on his Instagram page and his followers count organically rose. Aslam traveled across the whole world, for fashion and portrait-photography and made his most clientele in Europe and the US. Aslam amassed a following of 1.5 million people on his social media by the end of 2018 and emerged as a successful photographer-entrepreneur.
In 2020, because of lockdown, Aslam has started mentoring young photographers and helps them in learning visual storytelling art. His global reach has multiplied tenfold and over 3 million people are at present following his Instagram account, whereby Aslam posts scenic or portrait photos. So it is safe to say that Zubair Aslam has captured the imagination of the photography world.