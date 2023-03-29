Cardano (ADA) And ApeCoin (APE) Holders Scramble To Join The Collateral Network (COLT) Presale

Not all crypto investment options may be profitable in the long run, as some lack real-world utility and upside potential.
For this reason, investors are flooding the Collateral Network (COLT) - the world’s first decentralized challenger lender in Stage 1 of its public presale that could become a top-tier platform for millions of individuals! Analysts have already forecasted the COLT token will see a colossal 35x price rise from the initial $0.01.
Today, let’s examine how Collateral Network (COLT) will stack against coins such as Cardano (ADA) and ApeCoin (APE).
Cardano (ADA)
The development team modified the Marlowe Runtime protocol on March 10 to enhance withdrawals and associated inquiries for Cardano (ADA) Smart Contracts. This news was praised by the Cardano (ADA) community as the coin price surged in the past week.
Looking at the Cardano (ADA) technical indicators, we notice an upward movement may soon come. Cardano (ADA) is trading for $0.3412, a jump of 1.49% in the last 24 hours. However, the trading volume for Cardano (ADA) has plummeted by 38% in the same time which could spell trouble for the value of Cardano (ADA) in the future.
Experts remain short-term bullish for Cardano (ADA) as they forecast a $0.38 valuation soon.
ApeCoin (APE)
As the crypto market recovered after the collapse of Silvergate Capital last week, meme coins such as ApeCoin (APE) have jumped in price. Not only that, WhaleStats recently reported that one of the most used smart contracts in the past 24 hours among the top 5000 Ethereum whales was ApeCoin (APE). Currently, ApeCoin (APE) is worth $4.35 with a market cap of $1.6B.
This is an increase of 2.36% in the past 24 hours as ApeCoin (APE) shows bullish signs. However, the 24-hour trading volume for ApeCoin (APE) has decreased by 28% and is currently at $136,308,012. Even if ApeCoin (APE) may see further price growth, with experts predicting a $5 valuation by mid-2023, investing in cryptos with more utility and growth potential would be more beneficial as Apecoin (APE) lacks it.
Collateral Network (COLT)
Collateral Network (COLT) will be the first decentralized platform for crowdlending, where borrowers may unlock cash from their physical assets using fractional NFTs backed by physical assets, like luxury cars or fine art.
Collateral Network (COLT) will create a non-fungible token (NFT) of any real-world assets that borrowers bring in that may be used as collateral, such as rare jewelry or luxury vehicles, fractionalize it, and use it as a way to facilitate peer-to-peer lending. Fractions of these NFTs can then be bought by lenders in the COLT community, thereby funding the loan and earning the lenders a fixed rate of interest.
But what if the borrower defaults? Because the physical asset is in possession of Collateral Network (COLT), it will be put on a private auction in order to recuperate the money lent by lenders.
Holding the native COLT token will give you access to these auctions, governance rights, trading/borrowing fee discounts, staking and more. COLT is currently priced at $0.01, but do not wait! only 38% of the 1.4B token supply will be available during presale and they are selling fast - so much so that experts predict the price could reach $0.35 by July 2023!
