Career and profession predictions by date of birth: Dr. Vinay Bajrangi

Career and profession are the most significant aspects of a man or a woman's life because it helps them decide the direction that they will take for the rest of their lives. Along with that, a career or profession also paves the way for many other aspects like marriage, family, social status, etc. Therefore, it is natural that an individual wants to do it right the first time itself. And like everything else in life, profession is also something that is determined by our planets, whether we like it or not. Career counselling guided by astrology, to be more specific, the Tenth House in your birth chart/horoscope, has more chances of a desirable outcome than otherwise. Dr. Vinay Bajrangi talks in detail about the role of career astrology in life and how selection of career and profession as per date of birth or zodiac signs can influence the outcome of your decisions –
Q – What is the role of planets in selection of career/ profession?
Dr. Vinay Bajrangi –People wrongly understand that only the planets have a role in selecting an individual's profession. The correct way to understand this concept is that it can be the planets, but it is also dependent on the sign and the Nakshatras and the planet's position in D-10 and D-60 charts. When all these aspects, along with the transit of the major planets, are read in tandem with the native's choices and interests of the native that, in fact, describe the subject's selection or the profession. Now, I can make you understand this more clearly with an example – I met a person whose profession was governed by Venus. He was told to pursue a career that the planet Venus would have signified. He opened a jewellery shop for business, but he didn't succeed. Despite putting five years into the business of jewellery he didn't meet the desired success. The 10th house, the house for career and profession, clearly suggested that he should be pursuing something related to Venus. When I laid my hands on his horoscope, I found there was a flaw in reading the horoscope. First of all, I read the horoscope for business yoga, and it was then that I found that the horoscope had no clear-cut indication for business. In the absence of a clear-cut indication, one should not go for business; otherwise, he would fail.
On the other hand, the gentleman would never run the Dasha of Venus in the next 30 years of his life. He was 27 years of age, and till 57 years of age, he was not going to get the Mahadasha of Venus in his horoscope. Here I want to elaborate that one should have the Mahadasha of that planet somewhere in its prime for pursuing a particular career or profession. That gentleman was going to have the Mahadasha of Venus when he would have turned 57. And at 57, experiencing debacle so many times, he would have eventually done nothing in his life. So choosing a profession just based on a planet is, therefore, grossly wrong. After studying his horoscope in detail, including the 10th house in tandem with the 7th house, Dashamansha, and Shashtiansha, I deduced that he would succeed in business only after the age of 31, and he should proceed for a job in the catering industry. Since he was not having any experience in the hotel industry, he decided to go for a job as a low-paying clerk in some restaurant, And within two years, this man became a Manager in a nice restaurant. I have the stern belief that as and when he turns 35, he will have his own restaurant business. So, this is how those people who fall in for a planet to decide their profession get on the wrong path. They should get a comprehensive reading of their horoscope, otherwise, they may not succeed to the full potential of their horoscope.
Q – What is the role of Transit in career predictions?
DVB – This question can be aptly answered with an example. Saturn is the planet that defines what we will reap for our karmas in the current life. This planet gives its result in the best possible way only when placed in your 3rd, 6th, 10th or 11th house from the natal moon. A person opts for an unsuitable profession per horoscope, but the timing is such that the Saturn is transiting on the 3rd house, which is good according to this person's natal moon. Now despite taking a wrong career decision, due to Saturn's transit position, this person will earn well.
On the other hand, the transiting Saturn transgresses from the 3rd house to the 4th house will mean a person choosing the wrong field will not gain as well as he would've in the previous case. As a result, the good or bad transit of a planet plays a very significant role. However, selecting a career is never dependent on transit, but it is affected by the planets, houses, and many other factors. In a layman's language, the transiting planets give us the fruits of our karmas only; they don't guide our future in any way.
Q - Selecting profession according to date of birth: how does it work?
DVB - Through date, place, and time of birth, we construct an individual's horoscope. And through horoscope, we can very well define the career and profession of an individual. Therefore, people looking for career predictions by date of birth, in hindsight, want their predictions through the horoscope. In a horoscope, the house that governs career and profession is the 10th house. Also, the 7th house, which 10th from the 10th house, is known as the secondary house of profession. In case the 7th house is stronger than the 10th house, we can predict that the native will pursue his career or profession that the 7th house describes or attributes to. Apart from the horoscope or D-1 chart, the other chart responsible for the deduction of career and profession is the D-10 or Dashamansha Chart. Reading the Dashamansha Chart in tandem with the D-1 or Lagna Chart gives very clear-cut indications about the profession or the vogue the native should pursue eventually. My emphasis is never on the vogue or the profession though, but rather always on the profitably pursuing that profession through which the native gains satisfaction and success. I have seen many horoscopes in which the native has pursued a career or profession that has not given him suitable monetary rewards. Now, if a native is told to pursue a profession or a career in which he is not rewarded handsomely, he may run into depression. This means that he may negatively activate his moon. Therefore, it is always essential to get a reading of career or profession done through the date of birth in which the learned astrologer reads the D-1 chart in tandem with the D-10 & D-60 charts and points out the career or profession that, if pursued by the native, will satisfy him both economically and mentally. So it is essential to read the horoscope so that the native gains in all aspects of his life.
Q – Is astrology really helpful in profession guidance?
DVB – It goes without saying that good education is the prelude to a good career. An able astrologer must start there, and an intelligent client would consult an astrologer in time, as much as possible. The Fifth House of your horoscope guides your excellence in education and the Seventh House predicts the extent of the same, i.e., your final qualification. Then comes the Tenth House, which guides you regarding your choice of career and profession. In addition to that is the Eleventh House, which denotes the house of income. So, you see, everything is connected and inter-dependent. So before you seek astrological intervention for yourself, your sibling, ward, or friend, make sure that your astrologer possesses ample expertise before you seek career advice. An able astrologer will analyse your horoscope right through the 5th and 11th houses before showing you the right path to a stable profession and career. In other words, I would say if you want wholesome astrological advice, start early!
Q - Can Date of Birth predict your career path?
DVB – Most definitely! Before I explain further, let me ask, how many times have you seen a qualified MBA shifting to a career in writing or, for that matter, a stand-up comedian who has studied engineering? As the world becomes advanced in its career options, youngsters are discovering what more they can do career-wise. Being witness to multiple such examples in daily life, among my clients, let me tell you that your horoscope holds the key to a suitable career. Sooner you realise its importance , better it is for you to reap the benefits for sure. There is a hidden "Dhan Yoga" (wealth yoga) in your horoscope, which guides your ability to earn a good income. Added to that is the existence of 5th, 7th, 10th and 11th houses, which direct different aspects of your education, career, and income, which means a detailed analysis of your birth chart will definitely lead you on the right career path.
Q - How can astrology help a person with no job?
DVB – A qualified astrologer is well-equipped to predict how long a person will remain unemployed. He will adopt a simple calculation method of transits between the Nakshatras and predict the best possible outcome regarding your job prospects. Job predictions as per astrology can also be achieved through a detailed study of the specific planets like Sun, Saturn, Jupiter, and their transit through Vadha and Pratyari Nakshatras.
Q – – Can astrology help if a person choose wrong career?
DVB – Making a wrong career choice for yourself is more common than you think. This could be because of choosing unsuitable subjects in the beginning, which obviously wouldn't help in your career building. It is the responsibility of a professional astrologer to gently guide his client back from the brink and suggest the best career options to opt. If a client consults an astrologer while still in his 10th or 12th standard, he can be sure of a great career ahead. However, even if you are in the middle of a wrong career, you can still seek help from an astrologer and make things right. I always suggest go for holistic advice, which you will get only from an astrologer who is well-versed in different branches of astrology like Parashara, South Indian Nadis, Bhrigu, Jaimini, etc. For an all-round view of your future profession, you can also take help from our career calculator, available on our website, which offers about 1300 career options to choose from.
Q – Is it possible to predict about govt job from birth date?
DVB – It goes without saying that your birth-chart/horoscope influences all aspects of your life, whether it is your career, marriage, business, or health. The same holds true for your prospects vis-a-vis govt. Job. However, one must ensure that all this happens based on accurate birth time; otherwise, it can play total fouls.
