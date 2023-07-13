Casita's Expansion Covers More Time Zones

Casita, a leading provider of student accommodation services, has recently undergone a significant expansion, enabling them to cater to students across various time zones. This expansion has brought about the establishment of dedicated teams in Thailand, Taiwan, Egypt, Spain and India, allowing Casita to provide exceptional support and assistance to students around the clock. By diversifying its operations across different time zones, Casita aims to enhance the student experience by offering personalised assistance, language support, and the convenience of communication in students' native languages making it region agnostic.
Teams in Thailand, Egypt, Spain and India
Casita's expansion has ensured dedicated teams in Thailand, Egypt, Spain, and India. These diverse teams of accommodation experts are well-versed about the local student accommodation landscape, regulations, and cultural diversity. Having teams in these strategic regions help Casita to provide comprehensive support to students from Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, Europeand rest of the world. These teams play a crucial role in bridging the gap between students and their desired accommodation options, facilitating communication, and ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience.
Coverage of Different Time Zones
Casita's expansion has allowed them to cover an extensive range of time zones, enabling round-the-clock support for students in different parts of the world. With teams operating in Thailand, Taiwan, India, Egypt and Spain, Casita can cater to students in multiple time zones. This expanded coverage ensures that students can reach out to Casita's dedicated teams at their convenience for efficient and timely communication.
Language Support
One of the key advantages of Casita's expansion is the ability to offer language support to students in their native languages. The teams in different regions are multilingual professionals who are fluent in various languages. They possess a deep understanding of local customs and language preferences, enabling effective communication and providing students with a comfortable and personalised experience. Casita's teams can converse fluently in Thai, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, English, Hindi, and other languages prevalent in these regions, ensuring that students can express themselves and receive guidance in a language they are most comfortable with.
Adding More Languages
Casita is committed to continuously improving its language support services. In line with this commitment, Casita has recently expanded its team in Valencia and Cairo and added more Spanish-speaking professionals to its teams. Furthermore, Casita has plans to add Portuguese and French speakers to its team, recognising the importance of providing support in these widely spoken languages. By doing so, Casita aims to empower students to communicate in their native language, fostering a deeper understanding and building stronger connections throughout their accommodation journey.
Casita's expansion and language support initiatives have significantly revolutionised the student accommodation experience on a global scale. By providing support in different time zones and languages, Casita ensures that students feel supported and can easily navigate the accommodation process, regardless of their geographical location or language preferences.
This comprehensive approach not only helps students find suitable accommodation but also facilitates smoother communication, clarifies any queries, and ultimately leads to a more streamlined and enjoyable experience for students. With dedicated teams in Thailand, Egypt, Valencia, and India, Casita can provide round-the-clock support to students across multiple time zones. The multilingual professionals in these teams ensure effective communication in various languages, making students feel heard, understood, and supported.
Casita's commitment to expanding its operations and language support demonstrates their dedication to ensuring a seamless and personalised experience for students worldwide, regardless of their geographical location or language preferences.