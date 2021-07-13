Catering to South Asian Community, DissDash entertains people with innovation

Today, there are a growing number of sites catering to those members of the general public who want to report breaking news and submit their own photos and videos on a wide range of topics. But the significance of verifying sources, disseminating authentic information have become a necessity over time. With providing thought-provoking ideas, newness, and inspirational stories available, DissDash is a content related platform catering to the South Asian population to voice their opinions and help them make an influence across the globe with their enthralling stories and rational approach. It also incorporates topics that make you think, along with those that inspire.
Sonia Nagpal, the co-founder of DissDash is a renowned women entrepreneur who with her vast expertise and experience has curated the platform to help the general masses with credible information. Their creative team gives rise to noteworthy subjects with a modern and outspoken viewpoint. A content powerhouse, the team delivers content that is edgy and fresh connecting the South Asian roots culturally and globally.
She wanted to use DissDash to give a platform for South Asians and to have an influence on people all around the world via their experiences. Providing cutting-edge journalistic material and South Asians a voice has helped DissDash establish a distinct position in the market. Their dedicated and skilled staff is determined to provide material with a current and vocal perspective, eventually connecting people culturally.
Sonia Nagpal started her work as a concert manager for well-known artists such as Sukhbir, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sonu Nigam, Stereo Nation and others. She subsequently honed her skills as a freelance broadcaster for AVS TV while also establishing her public relations firm. The team created an online content site based in New York to provide an equal platform for all South Asians. She has conducted interviews with Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Dev Patel and many others. Her company has had clients like Sony Music India, Linked In, and Toyota, and has even done charity events with prominent personalities.
Having spent 7 + years as a freelance reporter for mainstream television show AVSTV, Sonia realised the need for shaping opinions and presenting them in front of the people in a manner that is reliable and impactful. Hence, she inept the idea of DissDash. Being the CEO of this powerful media company, Sonia has had the opportunity to showcase both human and entertainment stories to a global audience. As we trend forward with Sonia at the helm, our community is informed and always connected.
Women's professional success stories inspire hope, optimism, and encouragement in many other women who aspire to attain career milestones. Sonia Nagpal's success with DissDash, her professional talents and expertise in the media, entertainment, and public relations, has inspired many aspiring female entrepreneurs. We can't wait to watch what more she does in the future.