CELEBRATE THE ORDINARY ASPECTS OF LIFE WITH PARAMA GHOSH

In todays high-paced lifestyle where a section of Indian women prefer western couture as daily wear, Saree still holds an exorbitant position in every Indian woman’s heart for its exceptional elegance and aristocracy. Any woman looks her best when draped in a nice Saree with the perfect pair of blouse.
Parama Ghosh, a Kolkata based designer, has presented her clientele with the most unique yet simple fabrics through her clothing line “Parama”. “Parama”, which bears the tagline “stories on fabric” exhibits the traditional art forms of India like Kantha, Batik, Jamdani, etc in an extraordinary manner putting the limelight into the ordinary.
Parama Ghosh who called off her 10 years long career as a lawyer to chase her passion had started her clothing line by crafting blouses. Yellow taxi, safety pins, mother-daughter tales, lines from movies and many more unnoticed facets of life get exposure with the weaves of Parama. The design of “Parama” is like a gust of fresh air in the fashion industry. She recently launched her vintage blouse collection which includes “Madhubala”-a concoction of brocade, net, and lace, “Sohochori” – Kantha on handwoven tussurs to name a few which were highly appreciated by her clientele.
Talking of Sarees, “Parama” has a wide collection of unique yet easy to carry and simple fabrics that compel those weary of wearing sarees to adorn it. Be it the map of Kumortuli or the Kolkata skyline, she has always constructed unique designs on 6 yard fabric, adding a whole new definition to the conventional art-forms.
In her words, “I try to incorporate every experience of my life into my designs. Be it a line from my favourite song, a simple illustration from a movie that I love, or any particular thing that has caught my attention. Parama is completely made up of emotions, experiences; love for simpler aspects of life and above everything “Parama” represents what “Parama Ghosh” is all about- simplicity in uniqueness.
