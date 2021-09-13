Celebrity emcee and TV presenter Lincia Rosario is making her way in the ad-world

Lincia Rosario, a well-reputed emcee and a media personality is making her presence felt in the brand world. She recently did an ad shoot for the motor company, Bajaj. Speaking about it, the anchor said, “It was a print shoot for Bajaj Chetak. I have done a total of six different shoots with the brand. As a child, I was always fascinated by scooters, and when I got a call to be the face of the brand’s ad campaign, my joy knew no bounds.” Rosario will soon be seen on posters, hoardings and billboards in different parts of the country.
After completing the ad shoot, Rosario has her eyes on doing more ad shoots for digital and TV. She is also setting her eyes on Movies and webseries.
It seems that having ruled the roost as one of the top-notch anchors and TV personalities in India, Lincia Rosario is now grooming herself as an actor. She recently completed her acting course from Jeffery Goldberg.
The versatile personality has so far hosted more than 800 shows at different destinations of the world. Moreover, the mesmerizing beauty has shared the stage with prominent personalities from different fields including the film industry, politics, business and sports.
Always racing ahead with the market trends, the talented emcee was asked how she dons multiple hats. To this, she replied, “I have had the curiosity and enthusiasm to learn different things. However, I strongly believe in getting my hands-on experience by learning one thing at a time.” Marching towards her dreams at a rapid pace, Lincia Rosario is unarguably the master of all trades. Don't y'all agree?