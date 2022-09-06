Celphish (CELP) can become a major cryptocurrency like Binance (BNB) and PancakeSwap (CAKE).

With every day that dawns, new coins are developed and put on the market. Majority of these coins don't get anywhere near successful at the end of the day. Some others, however, with impressive blueprints for success and great use cases, end up becoming top coins in the cryptoverse.
Celphish (CELP) is a new coin that's aiming to become a great coin like Binance (BNB) and PancakeSwap (CAKE). Let's see how it plans to do this.
Celphish (CELP)
Celphish (CELP) is a unique new cryptocurrency that has just recently entered the market. It aims to educate and sensitize top crypto investors and the average man on the benefits of blockchain, crypto, and Defi. This is done in a bid to help them become better traders, as well as manage their portfolios better.
According to its developers, Celphish (CELP) aims to give people the opportunity to access a uniquely seamless experience that every user will trade with as well as manage their portfolio and NFTs. The project offers users access to a very secure user-friendly place that gives data for NFT ecosystems so as to bring about promotion and trading of NFT assets.
From its whitepaper, we can see that Celphish (CELP) is becoming a pioneer in building a very consistent, healthier environment for NFT ecosystems and Defi.
The native token of Celphish (CELP) is Celphish Swap and is used to allow the swap of services inside the projects universe. The utility offered by the token comes in form of binary access to ecosystem services.
It's also important to note that Celphish (CELP) gives users the opportunity to access P2P trading that is quite transparent and very authentic. Right now we can see that Celphish (CELP) is doing everything possible to change how NFTs are gotten, marketed, promoted, and even made.
Make sure to purchase this coin as soon as possible as you can see it's aesthetically designed for everyone to enjoy without any form of barrier.
PancakeSwap (CAKE)
PancakeSwap (CAKE) is one very amazing DEX that has been built on the BSC ecosystem. This crypto was developed by some anonymous users in 2020 and has since been on the rise due to its unique features.
PancakeSwap (CAKE) makes use of the automated market maker (AMM) as a form of order book whose liquidity pool is utilized by traders when they are trading. This way they don't need any middlemen.
Right now in the world of cryptocurrency, PancakeSwap (CAKE) is popular for being the biggest DEX platform found on the BSC network. One thing that makes it stand out is that it's been able to really bring great value to users in getting massive returns on investments as well as making coin swaps easier.
Reports show that PancakeSwap (CAKE) has over 2 million active users worldwide and has a market cap of around $900 million. Investors are of the opinion that this crypto's value is going to skyrocket soon. Make sure you have some in your portfolio before it does.
Binance (BNB)
Binance (BNB) is still one of the world's biggest coin exchanges. With its native token, BNB being used to serve a lot of purposes including paying for transactions, staking, and much more, this coin is a well-known giant.
Some months ago, the crypto giant got into an agreement with a huge agency in Abu Dhabi. The agreement is to help it become way more popular than it currently is. With this agreement, Abu Dhabi has announced its plans to start accepting BNB payments for goods and services nationwide.
As you can see, Binance (BNB) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are two established successful cryptos that Celphish (CELP) is looking to emulate.
Celphish Finance (CELP)
Presale: https://cel.celphish.io
Website: http://celphish.io/