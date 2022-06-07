Celsius Referral Code: 178886d3fb (Get $50 Btc free on Signup)

Celsius referral code is “178886d3fb” to get $50 Btc free on signup and up to $50 BTC on each successful referral when referred friend deposit $400 and hold alteast for 30 days.
Crypto trading is something that people are taking interest in but as we know Crypto trading is volatile at the same time. So there is always a huge risk of losing a huge amount. But it doesn’t mean that crypto trading shouldn’t be done, it should be done with some basic knowledge.
So if you are looking for crypto staking platform then we will recommend you to go with Celsius Crytpo bank. If you don’t have your account in this platform then just register your account by using this referral code “178886d3fb” to get some amazing bonus. So let us know more about this exchange. So before moving forward, to understand more about celsius referral program visit coinsupermart.com.
About Celsius Staking Platform
Celsius is a popular crypto staking platform that allows buy, swap, earn, borrow and send. This is not a trading platform where users can trade cryptocurrencies. Instead, the purpose of this exchange is to make people get rid of the traditional banking system. They just want everything to get digitalized so that users don’t need to waste their time in banks.
For this purpose, this platform is already providing some amazing features that are not available with other. Yes, Celsius is providing the interest of up to 17% on crypto holding on their exchange. So it is a big figure that can provide you a good amount of interest. apart from this if you signup celsius using my referral code “178886d3fb” to enjoy free $50 btc on holding bitcoin.
Furthermore, many businessman are using this exchange to make payments to merchants directly without any hassles. Yes, today people are accepting payments in crypto and it is an amazing feature.
This platform also has a collateral feature where users can borrow money easily, as they also have a credit card solution but the wait list is too long. They have their own CFL token so users have choice whether they want to invest in cryptocurrencies or CFL tokens.
There are many other features of this platform that users like to have in this exchange. Apart from that, there is also a referral program that allows users to earn a decent income by just referring more users to this platform. But before that, you should have an account on this platform. So let us k iw how to register an account on Celsius exchange using a referral code.
How to register an account on Celsius using a referral code?
Well, creating an account on Celsius exchange is not a big deal, users just need to follow the steps that we have given below.
● At first, users need to visit the official website of Celsius Exchange and then click on the Sign up button at the top right corner of the screen.
● Then you need to fill in all the credentials correctly so that you don’t have to face any issues in the future.
● Later on, you need to go with some verification checks because Celsius is a regulated exchange.
● Then just enter this referral code on signup
● Celsius referral code is : 178886d3fb
● Once you have registered your account on this platform, you need to deposit some amount to claim bonus.
● Then you can also join the referral program to start earning passive income.
By just following the above steps, users can easily register on Celsius exchange using a referral code.
Celsius Referral Program
Celsius referral code is “178886d3fb" to get up to $50 BTC in the wallet upon staking $400 minimum. Well, if we talk about the Referral Program of this platform then we can say that it has one of the best referral program from others. After receiving the bonus of registration, now users need to go their profile section and just copy the Referral code. Then just start sharing the link of the platform with your referral code.
Once, users are registering with your referral code, you will be entitled to receive commission. Here, users need to make sure that they have to deposit the amount within 30 days of registration. If you are not depositing the amount within 30 days, you will lose the bonus.
Once the referee has deposit the amount, both of you will get the cash bonus, which will get credited directly in the account. Now it depends on you whether you want to invest it somewhere or want to withdraw. If you want to withdraw then you have to wait for at least 30 days so that it can get ensured that you are here for Crypto exchange, not just for receiving the bonus amount.
Alternative Referral Promo Codes
You can get reward upto 5000 usd when you stake CEL of $100k and and $2k when you stake $200k usd in BTC. If you create account using my celsius referral code which is “178886d3fb ” to get $50 btc and more if you deposit and hold more. When we are saying that Celsius is one of the best network exchange then we are not kidding. If you want to get more bonus then there is also a page of Promo Code Page, just head to the page. You will get various promo codes there, so whenever you are depositing amount, use that code and get some bonus in your account. But still, you need to make sure that your balance amount will freeze for some time and then you can go for withdrawal.