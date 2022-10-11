CEO of RCMC Group ‘Ritesh Airan’ carries forward the family business of Raju Supari

Finding a little kiosk selling paan on the corner of an alleyway, a shopping center, or any other location that attracts a crowd is a frequently experienced sight. While impromptu stands with tarpaulin canopies continue to serve traditional paan, upscale stands selling the fresh, green treat and its cutting-edge, modern variations are sprouting in malls and other major areas. The long history that mouth-fresheners possess in the country dating back to the pre-Harappan Vedic era can be traced back to the presence of the word "Mukhwas," which refers to mouthwashes in the Sanskrit language. In fact, according to various sacred texts, back then, it was considered to be lucky and was offered to various Gods and Goddesses. In India, it has long been customary to use mouth fresheners such as ‘Saunf’ which are fennel seeds, and ‘Paan’ which is a digestive after-meal dessert made from betel leaves. Owing to the potential of the product, budding entrepreneur Ritesh Airan is upholding and expanding his family's legacy with his areca nuts or supari family brand “Raju Supari”. Being the CEO of RCMC Group, he is currently creating a stir in this new domain.
Backed by the conviction that India is the world's largest producer and consumer of areca nuts, Ritesh aims to significantly grow his brand through strategic planning and execution. The brand is currently operating as part of the PAN India project under his great management. This young entrepreneur thinks that leaving a legacy is an honor and that discussing a legacy can help to "carry it forward" and grow it. However, he also acknowledges the huge responsibility that comes with carrying on the legacy. Native Americans have long chewed betel nuts in many different countries, and Ritesh is intertwined with this practice. Hence, instead of using betel nuts, manufacturers now employ supari to satisfy the market demand.
During an interview, while giving an insight into the industry, the CEO of RCMC Group, Ritesh Airan stated, “ In India, using mouthwash has been a tradition for many centuries. Currently, it is expected that the Indian mouthwash market will expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 8.9% from 2020 to 2026. This market is expanding as a result of product innovation, rising oral hygiene awareness across the nation, and cutting-edge product launches by multinational corporations. Due to the pressures of colonization, globalization, and the expansion of the Indian diaspora in other parts of the world, this pattern has also extended to other regions of the world. On the other side, a CAGR of 6.1% is anticipated for the worldwide mouthwash industry over the following five years.”
He is also the director of ENGIS, a CBSE-based school that uses the best teaching methods to provide students with knowledge that goes beyond textbooks, moving the business forward in the area of education. ENGIS offers everything from state-of-the-art infrastructure to air-conditioned classrooms, affordable transit alternatives, well-stocked labs, smart classrooms, playgrounds for a range of sports, and even activity areas. It also addresses every concern parents have when choosing a school. The ENGIS (Elite New Generation International School) in Mathura is one such institution that strives to provide its pupils with a safe environment in which they can grow and learn new things.
Ritesh Airan, the director of ENGIS, goes above and above to give students the tools they need to differentiate themselves from their peers. In addition to this, Ritesh Airan is a young entrepreneur who wants to make a difference in society. In contrast to other business owners who are just driven by the outcomes of their investments and strategies, Ritesh is aware of his moral and social commitments and works to help the weaker and more marginalized groups in society. He inherited the company through his family's inheritance. He regularly engages in many civil societies in Mathura and the surrounding places for the same cause. The virtuoso leads several initiatives that are carried out with the goal of bringing about change, and he is affiliated with many NGOs. He also takes pleasure in inspiring and motivating others because he thinks that everyone has potential.