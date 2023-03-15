CFC Charitable Mutual Aid Community (hereinafter referred to as CFCMAS) has organized CFC charitable events throughout India in cooperation with local governments, donating supplies worth INR 30 million to bring great help and improvement to local communities.
CFCMAS is a global charitable organization dedicated to providing assistance and support to the less fortunate around the world. Eradicating poverty and hunger, this event is an important initiative of CFC in India to bring substantial help and improvement to the local community and people.
Recently, CFC held a series of charity events in the Indian states of Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana to help the local communities and people in need.
CFCMAS' charity events in India are made possible by people purchasing C-Coin from CFCMAS. CFCMAS users participate in helping others by purchasing C-Coin, which allows the CFCMAS platform to earn profits that are used to support charitable causes in the community. This model provides a sustainable source of funding for the CFC community's philanthropy and allows the community's users to participate in the co-creation of social welfare.
CFCMAS has reportedly worked closely with the local government to donate INR 30 million worth of supplies, including food, medical supplies, educational supplies, and more. These supplies will be distributed to local communities and people in need, providing them with practical help and improvements. The donation of these supplies is a long-term commitment of CFCMAS and an important action for CFCMAS to build a good image among the Indian community and people.
The event has received wide support and praise from the local government and community. Local government officials said that CFC's action has brought great help and improvement to the local community and people, and also made positive contributions to the development of Indian society. Meanwhile, local communities and people also expressed their gratitude and respect for CFC's generous donations and practical actions.
Ms. Bindu Aggarwal, Special Advisor, Legal Department, Indian Red Cross Society, said, "I highly endorse CFC's commitment to the development of charity in India, and I also express my heartfelt gratitude to the CFC community and hope that more people will join the charity in India."
