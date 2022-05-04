Chairman Chander Parkash Kathuria at Haryana Sugarfed secures the agencies crores

May 4: In the present political scenario, only the most capable politicians can live up to the expectations of the people by representing successful innings on the board of politics. Haryana Sugarfed Chairman Chander Parkash Kathuria is a politician with a similar image in the politics of the state. Also, a skilled Organiser and an influential personality, he was successful in reducing the losses of hundreds of crores.
Chander Parkash performs his social duties appropriately well, along with his dedication to advance and aid his political responsibilities, some of which includes providing education to the needy and orphaned children, assisting in marriage of poor girls and taking care of unclaimed cows by sending them to Gaushalas.
Born in Karnal, Haryana and starting his political innings in this region, Chander Parkash has experienced the sufferings of the oppressed and the marginalized class, while also facing many difficulties in his early life. He has gathered and made a change, a different identity of himself through his service work, and also his political journey of more than 2 decades.
His political innings began in 1995 with the 'Haryana Vikas Party' of Chaudhary Bansilal, where he stood shoulder to shoulder with Surender, the son of Chaudhary Bansilal, and tried his best to oust the Congress from the state. Seeing his political potential, the party made him the 'Karnal Youth President'. After which he became the 'District General Secretary' for 4 years and the 'State General Secretary' from 2002 to 2004, along with being a core group member of the party. In the core group meeting, held before the merger of Haryana Vikas Party, he refused to join the Congress.
Influenced by the policies of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and BJP, he met 'Bharatiya Janata Party' leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the year 2004. After which he joined the BJP along with Haryana Vikas Party's state president Ganesh Lal and other thousands of workers.
The BJP made him a member of the state executive as well as the state vice-president of the business cell inorder to strengthen the organisation. Meanwhile, in the year 2008, he also secured the position of the district president of Karnal BJP.
As the Karnal BJP District President, he networked leaders of different ethnic backgrounds to the party with a view to expand the organisation and worked to connect the Karnal Vyapar Mandal, the SSIDC Association, industrial units, and other major social organisations with the party's ideology. During this, he additionally hoisted the BJP flag in Ramnagar, Shiv Colony of rural areas and Linepar area, which is considered a stronghold of the Congress.
Chander Parkash Kathuria is also an advocate of sensitive human behaviour and care of animals. He believes that,' There is a need to work by creating an efficient platform for the service-help and welfare of the nomadic and unclaimed animals in the society'.
Watching the popularity of Chander Parkash Kathuria, BJP made him its candidate from Karnal in the 2009 assembly elections. But this time luck did not favour him, and he could not win the election. But at the same time, by becoming a BJP state minister in 2013, he played the fighting role of the opposition in the state and forced the government to take decisions on many issues.
In order to save the public from accidents due to delay in the construction of Karnal flyover, he completed the construction of the flyover by performing a hunger strike and 'dharna'. Besides this, after the famous astronaut Kalpana Chawla Medical College was shelved, the construction work was seen to be started after registering a protest with the government.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, while performing the responsibility of election in-charge of Karnal assembly constituency, Parkash gave BJP a lead of 56000 votes from his assembly constituency. As a result, BJP candidates won with good votes.
In the assembly elections held during this period, he gave up his claim from the traditional seat of Karnal and contested the elections with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as the in-charge of the assembly. Along with this, he also played the responsibility of being a convener of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally.
In the year 2016, on December 13, the government appointed him as the chairman of Haryana Sugarfed. As soon as he became the chairman, he did a remarkable job of reducing about 400 crore losses of sugar mills in the first financial year itself.
Chander Parkash Kathuria, during his tenure, laid the foundation stone of a new sugar mill as per the demand of the farmers of Karnal and Panipat Sugar Mills for the last 22 years.