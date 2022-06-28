Charity Works by Binod Chaudhary of Nepal are Larger than the Imagination of Many

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others”. This line by Mahatma Gandhi perfectly depicts the reality of Nepal’s biggest Philanthropist, Author, and Billionaire, Binod Chaudhary. He is a man leading a gigantic conglomerate CG Corp Global having a presence across multiple continents along with an end number of social initiatives.
Active participation and contribution by the most generous people like Binod Chaudhary and his social initiatives under the Chaudhary Foundation, the philanthropic arm of CG Corp Global, are transforming the philanthropic landscape of Asian countries.
From building thousands of houses and schools after Nepal’s devastating earthquake to performing free cataract surgeries for multiple communities and setting up oxygen plants amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Nepal’s Binod Chaudhary has played a pivotal role in making Nepal a self-reliant Nation and providing a better quality of life to the people.
Binod Chaudhary, commonly called a people’s leader, is tirelessly working on a mission to take Nepal to the world and achieve many new milestones for the Himalayan Region. His Charity work is much larger than most people’s lifetime earnings, and his list of social work among multiple communities is as big as his business empire.
Indeed, Asia’s leading businessman and philanthropist, Binod Chaudhary, is always in the news, say it his new ventures or his political journey with Nepali Congress. However, under his guidance Chaudhary Foundation has achieved multiple milestones in activities aimed at improving lives, strengthening communities, and sustainably developing Nepal.
Asia is home to dozens of billionaires, and it’s a welcome sight for people when the region’s fortunate step up and give back through charitable donations, funding much-needed community projects, or disaster relief.
Binod Chaudhary’s charitable organization, Chaudhary (CG) Foundation, one of the largest charitable organizations, uses its vast coffers to improve school education, health, sports, youth empowerment, and enhance living conditions for multiple communities.
Initiatives for Education, Healthcare, Children and Women Empowerment
- Under Quality Schools Program (QSP), the Chaudhary Group largely improved education by equipping classrooms with modern technology — including desktop computers, laptops, TVs, projectors and wireless internet.
- In another significant initiative named CG Operation Drishti, the group offered eye care services to underprivileged individuals suffering from blindness due to cataracts and organized multiple camps treating thousands of eye patients, performing cataract surgeries, and providing basic eye treatment to them.
- Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Binod Chaudhary donated millions of dollars, set up oxygen plants and ICU wards.
- CG foundation built thousand of transitional shelters, homes and schools for multiple communities affected by the Nepal’s earthquake during 2015.
- With special attention towards making people self-reliant, a vocational program CG Shipshikshya was launched to provide skill training for construction-related jobs. The project primarily focuses on the areas affected by the 2015 earthquake and Nawalparasi, where Chaudhary Foundation already has a training center inside CG Industrial Park.
- Foundation’s initiative Unnati caters towards sustainable prosperity through various livelihood programs. It emphasizes on women empowerment through livelihood programs such as art, craft, tradition, and culture.
- In another initiative called Gyan Uday, financial aid is offered to a huge number of student and scholarships are awarded annually to give students the chance to pursue higher education after their secondary education examination (SEE).
- Apart from these, there is a plethora of initiatives managed by Binod Chaudhary aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals. He also sponsored Project KASAM (Kalikot Sanitary Management) to upgrade health and sanitation in the remote village of Bali in Kalikot by constructing sustainable double pit toilets.
He aims to reach the remotest corners of Nepal and engage local communities to equip them to become self-sufficient. Over the years, the Chaudhary Foundation has responded to society’s changing needs and believes that everyone, regardless of who and where they are, deserves equitable access to opportunities and a better quality of life.
In the upcoming 5-10 years, Asia is expected to see an exponential increase in active philanthropy emanating from Nepal due to remarkable givers like Binod Chaudhary.