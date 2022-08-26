Chavara Matrimony offers Free Services for 35+ Unmarried till they Marry!

Chavara Matrimony has set a new example in connecting hearts in the holy bond of matrimony. India’s largest online marriage portal for Christians launched free services for unmarried candidates above 35 years until they find their perfect match.
The matchmaking service has always worked in bringing prospective candidates together and finding their ideal match by searching through lakhs of profiles. With the blessings and teachings of St. Chavara, the matrimony site continues to follow the objective of creating good families by connecting matches on the earth.
There is no age to dream
The online marriage portal took a step ahead as part of its social responsibility initiative by launching Xpress membership free registration for brides and grooms who are 35+. Speaking about the initiative, Rev. Fr. Roby Kannanchira CMI – a former Director at Chavara Cultural Centre, said, “There is a lot that goes into making a perfect marriage. Yet the foundation is laid by finding a match that perfectly aligns with your values and requirements. While some may want to settle down sooner, few wait till they are settled to enter into the marital bond.”
The Chavara Social Responsibility drive was launched 4 years ago, on 03 July 2018. They commenced the services by offering the first Xpress membership to Mr. John Paul, a celebrity model. Furthermore, individuals above 35 years of the Christian community seeking the perfect match can avail the services through the digital application available for “Android”, “Apple” and through official website.
Commitment toward building good families
Chavara Matrimony has completed a glorious 26 years of the journey, adding 4 more branches to their existing 26 outlets worldwide to make the total count to 30. The online marriage portal has steadily grown, registering 6,00,000+ verified profiles and now gives individuals who are 35+ the chance to meet their prospective partner through their services.
Elaborates Executive Director, Mr. Johnson C Abraham, about the initiative, “Often girls and boys who have crossed 35 years lose their hope of finding a good match. Chavara, through our initiative, wants to convey to all those who are 35+ and still unmarried to be their companions in choosing ideal life partners.” He further elaborates,” We have introduced a free of cost matrimony service scheme for 35+ to encourage them to come forward, register and join us in our commitment towards building good Christian families globally.”
They can now register through their official app or website on their smartphones, upload pictures, add personal details and filter their partner search utilizing the advanced search tools backed by complete data privacy. Besides, they also introduced their digital magazines for users to find their ideal match, similar to running through photographs on paper magazines.
Chavara’s free-cost matrimony service scheme has redefined age parameters and revolutionized the idea of meeting your ideal life partner even if you have crossed 35 years and above.
Reignite your dream of commencing a new chapter in your life, finding the perfect life partner with Chavara Christian Matrimony. Get set by visiting any of Chavara matrimony branches or install the Chavara Matrimony app on your smartphones; manifest your future with a click!