Check out the journey from digital money to e-commerce with the Mission20 token, which will have its own e-commerce platform soon

April 26: Mission20 will move e-commerce one step closer to Blockchain Technology by implementing an open distributed ledger that records transactions between two parties in a decentralized manner, resulting in trust, faster transactions, no hidden charges, and so on.
The Mission20 platform will begin with the initial installation of M20 when it launches in 2021. (M20 token). Ecommerce websites and smartphone apps will also be launched by the corporation. Mission20 is a "Digital Asset," a token that can be readily swapped for other digital assets or cash, and it makes transactions using the Utility Token (M20) or cryptocurrency. The company is still in its infancy, but its products—Mission20 Shop, Mission20 Food Delivery, Mission20 Learning System, and Mission20 Grocery Delivery (Web + Smartphone Apps)—are cutting-edge. The company is banking on the ecommerce market's multi-fold growth over the last several decades, which has switched toward bitcoin transactions.
"Mission20 is the bridge," as the firm puts it. We plan to build a fully working ecommerce marketplace that will act as a shop where buyers may buy a range of things using cryptocurrencies and other payment methods. We're also working on a Payment Gateway that can be incorporated on partner and existing ecommerce websites, giving customers the opportunity to pay using bitcoin." With the usage of Mission20 tokens, the company will boost online transactions (M20). The Learning Management System will be improved as part of Mission20's rollout to make it easier to create new users who will be able to learn about cryptocurrency and invest in it. The business has a certain goal in mind."repair existing ecommerce's inability to benefit from the multifaceted world of Blockchain Technology."
Find out how Mission20 is changing the way you buy things
The most anticipated platform has arrived — a cryptocurrency-enabled marketplace where customers may purchase a wide range of things using Mission20 tokens. Electronics, accessories, smart wearables, cellphones, video games, and other items are currently available through the M20 token-powered shopping platform. Strategic relationships with top producers and brands are already in the works, with a number of well-known names set to join this ground-breaking cryptocurrency endeavour. Customers are being enticed. The company guarantees the lowest market rates on every goods, pitting them against e-commerce retail behemoths such as Amazon, Flipkart, and AliExpress.
Among the remarkable set of future plans is Mission20's 'Ecommerce Platform, Food Delivery, and Grocery Delivery,' which is expected to start next month and can easily be transacted using bitcoin, adding another dimension to the ambitious project.
Mission20 Token: New Wave of Digital Adoption
M20, Mission20's native token, powers the platform. The Mission20 Token is a BEP-20 token created on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain network. On its website, you may learn more about the token and its applications. Using the Mission20 Token. The Mission20 Shop is set to open its doors next month, with the platform ready to serve the worldwide market.
Mission20's robust social media presence is already creating the desired buzz among potential consumers and merchants.