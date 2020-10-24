Chef Faisal Ahmed Aldeleigan- Reviving the Food Culture

"Life is what you make of it". This is the life mantra of Chef Faisal Ahmed Aldeleigan who believes in making his own identity. Faisal is a daredevil soul who has the courage to follow his passion and listen to his instincts. Nothing in the world could stop him from pursuing his career as a chef. The comfortable life of a banker could not have him laid back and he bravely left his highly paid job of a banker and chose his love for 'food' that paved his way to becoming a successful culinary expert. His passion for cooking made him an archetypal chef in the world.
They say- "It doesn't matter where you come from. How far you go is what matters the most". This is totally apt for Faisal who was initially a banker and did his studies in Business Finance from New York Institute of Technology, 2005. But his heart always belonged to the gourmet world and so this immense passion for cooking drove him crazy and he left his easy-breezy job and went on to pursue his career as a chef. The Member of World Master Chef's Society and the originator of Chef Faisal Consultancy, Faisal Ahmed Aldeleigan has a myriad of restaurants in KSA and Bahrain. Faisal Aldeleigan is a member of the world master chefs society and the founder of Chef Faisal Consultancy. With his unparalleled talent and managerial skill, Faisal is not only guiding many chefs worldwide but his company also mentors several restaurants in KSA and Bahrain. He has embarked on an Odyssey of cherishable and heavenly cooking which has made him one of the most celebrated chefs in the world.
With a whopping 15.7 thousand followers on Instagram, Faisal is a perennial source of inspiration for chefs around the world who want to make an identity in the culinary world. Faisal, who carries enchantment to the taste with his flawless culinary abilities, was at one time an amateur in the food business and to upgrade his range of abilities, investigating the nearby cooking, Faisal went to Italy and England to gain proficiency with the speciality of cooking. A dash of love with a sprinkle of care is what makes his food scrumptious. Faisal has opened a plethora of cafés and restaurant chains around the world. Faisal has made an indelible mark in the culinary world and is a perennial source of inspiration for young chefs who want to rule the gourmet world.