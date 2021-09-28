Chennai-Based Startup Vajro Grows 10x, Leads the Way in No-Code App Development

Vajro, a SaaS company, has been growing at a rapid pace since March 2020. This Chennai-based startup operates in the Shopify marketplace and has grown over 1000% since the pandemic.
Vajro was launched in 2018 and now has over 2000 active paying customers from across the globe. Vajro helps eCommerce stores create mobile apps for their businesses without writing a single line of code.
“Vajro is all about democratizing mobile app development. What used to be a time-intensive, exorbitant affair is now a matter of 60 minutes and $99 a month.”, said Baskar Agneeswaran, the CEO of Vajro.
With the pandemic derailing brick and mortar stores, people have turned toward an interactive and engaging experience with online businesses. The company anticipated this possible shift in the landscape and doubled its team size and invested in significant sales and marketing efforts. This led them to become one of the fastest growing SaaS companies in Chennai and the highest rated mobile app builder in the Shopify marketplace.
From less than 30 employees in the beginning of January 2020, Vajro is almost 4x the size now. They are also looking to hire more people across functions to explore other major platforms like WooCommerce, which the company plans to launch by early next year.
Vajro was also the first Mobile App Development Platform (MADP) in the world to implement a live selling feature, which the company calls Blynk. This allows users to sell products through live streams from inside the app, while parallely streaming it on Facebook. The company has been consistently adding innovative features to enhance the buyer experience and also has plans for launching Blynk as a separate product in 2022.
Many leading Indian eCommerce and D2C brands like FreeCultr, Karnam Ethnics, Country Bean Coffee, Earth Rhythm, Shrus Eternity, andMe, Juicy Chemistry, Prashanti Sarees, and Nesavu chose Vajro to build their mobile apps. Though 100+ Indian D2C brands are powered by Vajro and the number keeps on rising, the North American market continues to hold 70 percent of their clientele.
“The demand for Vajro shot through the roof and it was fueled by the new world order that COVID-19 created. We saw a fundamental shift in human purchasing behaviour and the movement toward eCommerce and mCommerce was swift and decisive”, said Baskar.
There is immense potential for low-code/no-code applications as the world is moving towards a citizen-devloper-first approach. Vajro’s research indicates less than 1 percent of all eCommerce stores in the world have a mobile app. Also, live selling is already a $100 billion market in China and the US is really close behind. Indian stores have started embracing live selling as well. With all these factors combined, Vajro is poised for explosive growth.