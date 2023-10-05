Chief Minister Dhami's round of meetings continues in London

Investment MoUs worth Rs 3 thousand crores were signed on the third day

An MoU of Rs 2,000 crore was signed with Agar Technology and Rs 1,000 crore with Fira Barcelona

Two MoUs also signed with Ease My Trip, agreement made on creation of OTA (online travel aggregator) and promotion of Uttarakhand in the world for tourism

London: On the third day of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami's visit to Britain, the round of meetings continued with many investors from all over the world. Investment MoUs worth Rs 3,000 crore have been signed by the Uttarakhand government with two companies in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today in the meeting organized for the Global Investors Summit in London. In which an MoU worth Rs 2 thousand crore was signed with Agar Technology. Agar Technology agreed to invest in lithium battery plants in Uttarakhand. In this sequence, today an MoU worth Rs 1,000 crore was signed with Fira Barcelona. Fira Barcelona is a prestigious group in Europe that deals in convention center and events management. They have the expertise to organize world class business fairs. Secretary Industries Vinay Shankar Pandey signed the MOUs on behalf of the state government.

Apart from this, two MoUs were also signed with Is My Trip. In this, Ease My Trip agreed to create a state-backed OTA and promote Uttarakhand in the world for tourism. This will create a large number of employment opportunities.

During this, Secretary Chief Minister Dr. R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Director General Industries Rohit Meena along with other officials of the delegation and investors were present.