Chief Minister Inaugurates Development Schemes Worth Rs 415 Crore in Tehri

The Chief Minister said that the work of the double engine government is clearly visible in the form of development in Uttarakhand . He said that the priority of the government is to develop every area of ​​the state . He said that women entrepreneurs across the state have shown by setting up attractive exhibitions and stalls based on traditional products that the contribution of women in the development of the state is no less than anyone . The Chief Minister said that our country is moving beyond women development and talking about women leadership .

He said that the work being done across the country in the field of women empowerment under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi presents a wonderful picture of the new India . Today , in every village , women are being connected with basic facilities like house , toilet , gas , electricity , water . The government is also working with full sensitivity on the education , health , nutrition , vaccination and other essential needs of daughters .

The Chief Minister said that today there are about 70 lakh self- help groups in the country , with which about 8 crore sisters are associated . Even in Uttarakhand , the sisters of women self- help groups have done unprecedented work in every field , a living example of which is the exhibition of products displayed by them in today 's program .

The Chief Minister said that in honor of mother power in the state , along with giving 30 percent reservation to women in government jobs , Chief Minister Women Empowerment Scheme , Chief Minister Mahalakshmi Scheme , Lakhpati Didi Scheme , Chief Minister Aanchal Amrit Scheme , Chief Minister Self -Employment Scheme , Chief Minister Minority Meritorious Scheme , Nanda Schemes like Gaura Matrivandana Yojana and Mahila Poshan Abhiyaan have been started .

Addressing the program , Minister in - charge Premchandra Aggarwal said that many development schemes are running by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami . To make women self- help groups self-reliant , interest- free loans up to Rs 5 lakh are being given . Work is also being done to promote Devbhoomi as a wedding destination . _ _ _

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal congratulated and wished everyone on “ Beti - Bwaryun Ku Kauthig ” . He said that the state government is running many schemes to make women self- reliant .

On this occasion , MLA Tehri Mr. Kishore Upadhyay , Dhanaulti Mr. Pritam Singh , Ghansali Mr. Shaktilal Shah , Devprayag Mr. Vinod Kandari , District Panchayat President Mrs. Sona Sajwan , Vice President Twenty Point Program Implementation Committee Mr. Jyoti Prasad Gairola , State General Secretary BJP Mr. Aditya Kothari , Commissioner Garhwal Mandal Mr. Vinay Shankar Pandey , District Magistrate Mr. Mayur Dixit , SSP Mr. Navneet Singh Bhullar , CDO Mr. Manish Kumar , public representative Mr. Vinod Suyal , District President BJP Mr. Rajesh Nautiyal and a large number of local people were present .