Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren Cheers Team India to Victory in Women's Asian Champions Trophy Final

Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren participated as the chief guest in the final match played between India and Japan in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, Team India received the winning trophy from the hands of the Chief Minister and the players got the gold medal, the Chief Minister congratulated the players.

Chief Minister enjoyed the exciting match a lot and kept encouraging the Indian players.

When Team India is champion then how can anyone stay back from celebrating it? A similar scene was seen tonight at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Stadium, Morhabadi, Ranchi. The occasion was the final match played between India and Japan in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy. In this great match, India registered a spectacular victory over Japan by 4-0 and was present as the chief guest Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren's face lit up with happiness. He presented the winning trophy to Team India and gold medals to the players. He congratulated the Indian team for playing brilliantly and becoming champions.

Kept cheering the Indian players throughout the match

Anyway, when it comes to hockey, the enthusiasm of the sports lovers is overwhelming. The Chief Minister also thoroughly enjoyed the final match played between India and Japan today. He continued to encourage the Indian players throughout the match. Before the start of the match, the Chief Minister toured the entire stadium along with the players of the Asian Games gold medal winning Indian men's hockey team and accepted the greetings of thousands of spectators.