Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami cast his vote

Chief Minister Dhami cast his vote in Nagara Terai of Khatima.
Voted like a common voter by standing in line with family members
Chief Minister Dhami met the people, first voted, then gave message of refreshments.
Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami ensured his participation in the great festival of democracy by standing in line and voting like a common voter at Nagara Terai polling center located in Khatima.
The Chief Minister reached Nagara Terai polling station in Khatima on Friday morning and stood in the queue like a normal voter and cast his vote.
After casting the vote, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to vote in large numbers while fulfilling their responsibility in building a strong and self-reliant India. He especially requested the youth who are voting for the first time to contribute in building a bright future for the country by voting in maximum numbers. He also gave the message of first voting and then refreshments.
After voting, Honorable Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami ji giving the message of "First voting, then refreshment" after eating Jalebi.
(Published 19 April 2024, 06:55 IST)