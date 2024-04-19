Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami cast his vote

Chief Minister Dhami cast his vote in Nagara Terai of Khatima.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami ensured his participation in the great festival of democracy by standing in line and voting like a common voter at Nagara Terai polling center located in Khatima.

