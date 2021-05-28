Chintan Jain on ‘how Wildlife photographers are trying to conserve nature

Conserving nature through photography is a form of photography that has been around for a long time but has not been much in focus. It is an art of storytelling through images that makes people aware and helps ignite action towards environmental issues.
Wildlife photographers relate and put their energies in this form of documentary storytelling to preserve the homeland to their beloved animals. Pictures showing a struggling shark stuck in nets to plastic waste being eaten by animals, really cause a sensation and reminds us to be more careful in conducting ourselves. A few known names in this field include Alison Jones, Paul Nicklen, and Sandesh Kadur who are working tirelessly along with many other photographers to conserve nature.
I am relatively new to this field but keeping in mind the basics I have also started following this practice. When I am on safari’s, I try to create impactful photos as imagery will transcend boundaries of age, gender, culture, and language far more than any written word. Pictures of run-over animals, deforested hillsides, unnecessary constructions within forests, or other manmade disasters inflicted on nature with time and location stamps can help the conservation conversation immensely.
If we can engage the audience, we can hook them, feed them information and then hopefully this circle of audience will keep on multiplying and create a well-informed and educated society.