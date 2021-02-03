Chitrak Shah : The man behind Gujarat's new skyline

It takes years for real estate developers to thoroughly understand their market, it is not a job guaranteed to you by some college degree.
Success is impossible without a vision. Fostering key relationships, deep understanding of the market, knowledge of transactions, construction, contractors and development, and being a good team player and leader are some vital elements to be a mogul.
There is an old saying that if you put a dog as the leader of a team of lions, the team will perform as dogs. And if you put a lion as the leader of a team of dogs, the team will perform as lions.
Mr. Chitrak Shah has proved that this saving is true. He started his journey as 'SN Developers' in 1998 and flagged the brand name 'Shivalik' in 2001. Growing through success and failures, he is the lion the real estate world did not know it needed. His famous projects 'Shivalik Abaise', 'Shivalik Highstreet' and 'Shivalik Shilp' prove that this man does not just construct buildings, he builds dreams, he builds homes.
Over the period of next decade, he intends to develop more than 60 million sq.ft. of realty space.
He believes in giving back to the earth. By introducing Shivalik Avenue, he is taking a step towards sustainable development. He never misses out on the minutest things on his calendar, making us believe that he was and will always be the rightful owner of the several awards he has been presented with. He was awarded the 'Reality Lord of the Land' in 2011 - 12. The winner of 'Business Knight' award, Mr. Chitrak has proved experience and hard work when combined, can lead to wonderful results.
At the age of 40, this man has achieved all that one can only desire of, proving that dreams indeed come true, it's the will to work for them that makes all the difference.