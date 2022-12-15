Chitranshi Dhyani’s latest release, “Khasma Nu Khaa,” creates records on YouTube.

In a matter of days, it has crossed 2 million views already, with thousands of positive comments from people who are stunned by Chitranshi’s soulful singing.
No one ever in the world said that the path to success would only be about happiness and sunshine and no struggles would ever be encountered by people. All those who today have walked their path of success and glory in their respective fields have overcome these challenges to reach wherever they are today and have never missed a chance to prove what they truly possess as young talented beings in their niches. Chitranshi Dhyani is one among those extremely gifted professionals in the music realm in India, who, with her tenacity and zealousness, has today won hearts with her latest release, “Khasma Nu Khaa,” as a singer and performer.
Chitranshi Dhyani sang the song and featured in it with actor Rahul Gujral. Her acting prowess can be known by the several shoots she had done previously, starting her career as a model and working for several viral videos working with Amit Bhadana while studying BA. Her confidence on screen and off it, in front of the mic as a singer, proves how far she has reached in her career, all on her own.
Khasma Nu Khaa is a Punjabi music video of 2022 that is directed by Frame Singh and has awesome music by JSL. It has been made under OSM Records by Himanshu Shekhar and Manpreet Kaur and was released on 20th November 2022. In a matter of days, it has already crossed 2 million views on YouTube, which is no less feat to achieve in an industry that is already flooded with tons of singers and performers.
The 24-year-old, as a singer and performer, has already won the hearts of people who can’t get enough of her and wish to see her on the big screen someday. People have gone nuts listening to this groovy track that also exudes the honesty of the entire cast and crew, making this music video possible.
Chitranshi Dhyani (@chitranshi_dhyani) can’t thank her audiences enough for yet again showering her and her song with so much love and admiration.
Do listen to the song here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rx-Ip3D0Jss.