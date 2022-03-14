Chris K. Hogan Shares His Mantra for Success: Discipline and Adaptability

March 14: Those who truly stand out within their industry seldom follow the well-worn path. From Steve Jobs to Elon Musk, the creative thinker who chases original ideas and takes the road less traveled is more likely to make an impact.
Chris K. Hogan is in the business of curating creativity – his branding company, ILIXIR, helps entrepreneurs use originality and innovation to scale their brands.
Here, Chris K. Hogan shares why creativity and originality are essential for standing out within your space.
While many people believe you need to follow a carefully crafted formula to succeed in the business world, Chris K. Hogan explains this is a misconception.
Organizational skills and an intelligent plan are essential, but if you want to stand out in your field, you need imagination and ingenuity. In the words of Albert Einstein, “Creativity is intelligence having fun.”
Creativity in business means thinking outside the box and finding authentic, innovative solutions to existing problems. Expanding on this, Hogan says, “Creative thinkers are problem solvers, and they use their originality to overcome obstacles that have held back others within their industry for years.”
Hogan’s credentials in electrical engineering provide a unique advantage in solving complex problems, and his background in the music sphere manifests in a disciplined, yet unbound creative energy.
Boston-born Chris K. Hogan is a Dartmouth graduate who has followed his desire for innovation to become the President and Founder of ILIXIR.
With this company, he creates new horizons for entrepreneurs and helps brands develop their voice and discover how best to share it with the world so that they can reach a wider audience. When we set out to make an impact, we often don’t consider our creativity or originality to be instrumental in becoming a leader in our industry.
However, Chris K. Hogan believes they are the secret to standing out within your niche and their power should never be underestimated.