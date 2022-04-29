Chrisna Ouk Reveals His Secrets To Achieving Success And Earning Generational Wealth

April 29: Being raised in the lower class and starting off from humble beginnings, Chrisna Ouk’s story is an inspiration to all dreamers and seekers of success. Chrisna Ouk, a college drop-out turned successful entrepreneur, went from being broke to earning millions of dollars by the age of 21.
Chrisna has always been a kid who loved innovation. His passion to turn ideas into reality just kept growing and eventually led him to the life he has now: a life of freedom, financial abundance, and happiness.
Currently, Chrisna owns and operates many multi-million dollar businesses in several industries. His scope of work is in real estate, e-commerce, marketing, finance, and private education. As a byproduct of his success in a variety of industries, he’s been able to build a cult-like following of people who aspire to be entrepreneurs and business owners.
The following is a segment of a conversation with Chrisna Ouk. In this segment, Chrisna has some very important advice to share. Here are his key takeaways to become successful:
Carry Yourself with Confidence: “Apply confidence to every aspect of your life. Even if you don’t have confidence, project it anyways and act like you have it. People are naturally more attracted to you if they see you respect yourself and know your stuff. Also, confidence is a major growth factor; the higher your confidence, the higher your ability to adapt, learn, gain, and benefit from any situation in life.”
Become Versatile & Open-Minded: “This is crucial if you’re an entrepreneur or in the world of business. Being well-versed is an important attribute to have so you can be teachable and can easily identify more opportunities.”
Never Stop Investing In Your Education: “Never stop learning. I’ve hung out with many wealthy and successful people, and I noticed one thing we all have in common - we don’t ever stop learning. It’s because learning is an essential part of growth and that’s how new ideas are born. Make time everyday to read books, watch videos, and invest in mentorships. Need help? The internet is your friend. In today's day and age it’s easy to get a hold of information, believe it or not, all the resources you need to become successful are available for free. You just need to take action.”
Make Connections: “My tip on finding new opportunities for anything is by simply making connections. Learn how to become more social and network with people who are experts in a certain niche or business. They can help and add value to your life. If you don’t know where to locate like-minded or high value people then I suggest you start to consider attending seminars, live conferences, and meetups. Those are a few examples of great places to network with people. I’ve also connected with people by staying in exclusive airport lounges and country clubs.”
Manage Your Time Wisely: “Seek for better ways to manage your time and always improve efficiency for productivity. The reason why I’m successful at such a young age is because I learned how to get things done in a short amount of time. Ask yourself how you can get more quality output for less input. You can do this by eliminating, delegating, or automating certain processes in your work flow.”
