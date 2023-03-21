Chronic pain can reduce the productivity of a nation

Chennai (Tamil Nadu), March 21: The basic question at the heart of the matter is What is chronic pain? In the beginning, chronic pain was associated with old people. However, in this day and age, chronic pain is no longer limited to the elderly and is increasingly affecting people of all ages.
Any pain that lasts more than 12 weeks can be categorized as ‘chronic’. There could be several underlying causes for chronic pain, such as injury, arthritis, cancer, nerve damage, and others.
Why is it that chronic pain has now become an increasingly visible health concern, even among the younger population? And generally, speaking among people across all age groups? The reasons are many, including lifestyle factors, such as poor posture, a sedentary lifestyle, and unhealthy habits, such as smoking and excessive intake of alcohol.
The other likely reasons could perhaps be physical injuries due to repetitive action in certain sports, some chronic illnesses, such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, and sickle cell anaemia, and, most of all, mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that can cause physical symptoms, including chronic pain. Some experts feel that a genetic predisposition to chronic pain can be influenced by inherited genes from parents.
Another important reason is that if people suddenly take up trekking, sports, or jogging in mid-life without any prior exposure, this can cause degeneration of joints and muscles. Excessive exercising can also lead to chronic pain.
Chronic pain can have a negative impact on the physical, psychological, and social aspects of a person's life. If left untreated or inadequately managed, chronic pain can lead to decreased energy levels, reduced motivation, decreased focus and concentration, and increased stress and anxiety.
All these factors can significantly impact an individual's ability to perform at work, school, or other daily activities, leading to decreased productivity.
It's, therefore, important to seek medical attention to identify the underlying cause and receive appropriate treatment.
Years ago, the primary approach to chronic pain was to prescribe painkillers. But now, it has become increasingly clear that long-term use of painkillers can lead to several side effects, such as physical dependence, tolerance, and in some cases, addiction. Soon surgery became the preferred alternative for the treatment of the underlying causes of chronic pain. But, surgeries are not without their own set of risks, such as ineffective healing (which might be due to many other reasons), infection, and re-emergence of the problem.
Epione Pain Management provides a new-age solution
At Epione, our focus is to find the underlying causes of chronic pain and then address these rather than simply masking the symptoms with medication.
After thorough research, Epione has come up with a new-age solution -Regenerative Therapy. This is an emerging field of medicine that aims to repair, replace, or regenerate damaged or diseased tissues in the body.
For chronic pain, regenerative therapies seem to have become a very promising treatment option. Under Epione’s Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, a concentration of platelets from a patient's blood is injected into the affected area to stimulate healing and reduce pain.
EPIONE's three-fold strategy
We focus on a more personalized, evidence-based, and holistic approach to treatment by following a three-fold approach. First, a thorough diagnosis of the underlying cause is done; second, determination of the right therapy and third, rehabilitation.
The first step requires correct diagnosis to determine the approach for a particular patient. Working closely with our patients, we develop a comprehensive treatment plan tailored-made to fit individual needs and medical history.
Second, once the diagnostics have identified the problem, a treatment protocol is established and implemented.
The third step is rehabilitation with physical therapy, medication, and lifestyle changes. We also recommend mind-body therapies in some cases, such as mindfulness meditation, yoga, or tai chi, to help you manage chronic pain by reducing stress and promoting relaxation.
At our Centre, we have treated more than 10,000 patients with knee problems, 2-3000 patients with shoulder pain, and more than 1000 patients with hip issues.
Chronic pain is a widespread issue that affects millions of people worldwide, impacting daily lives, relationships, and the ability to work. People with chronic pain who receive adequate treatment are more likely to be able to work, participate in daily activities, and maintain social relationships.
This can have a ripple effect on the economy, as people are able to contribute more to society and support their families. Effective pain management can improve quality of life and increase productivity, leading to improved economic and social outcomes.