CIFDAQ – The Game Changer in the Crypto World

February 22: The Spot trading for a new Crypto Exchange CIFDAQ, was thrown open on 22nd February, at 08:09 hours (Switzerland Time/ UTC+ 1), or 12:39 hours (India Standard Time/GMT +5:30). Over 34 Cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, SHIB, ATOM, ALGO, BNB, LUNA, SAND, ADA, and many more are available for trading on the Exchange. CIFDAQ, which is the world’s first Mix Breed, Cross-Asset, Integrated trading platform, also allows a subscriber to trade several Assets across various Verticals, from Cryptocurrency, Stocks, Derivatives, to Fiat Currencies, Foreign exchange, Gold, etc.
CIFDAQ also guarantees an infallible system of functioning, which assures the user optimum level of transparency, security and safety. The Exchange’s very own Token, CIFD is based on the Ethereum blockchain technology. With the continuously growing virtual ecosystem, the Company understands the need to have a structure that is secure, futuristic, fail-proof, and one that functions smoothly, and keeping that in mind, CIFDAQ has created modules that are years ahead of its time, and which ensures the best experience to the user.
What is the Structure on which CIFDAQ functions?
The Structure of the Trading platform is divided into five modules, namely; Centralized Exchange, Decentralized Exchange, Decentralized Finance Launch Pad (DeFi LaunchPad), NFT Market Place, and AI-Powered Trading BOTS. These five modules work in a manner that is independent of each other, while at the same time, they also interact with each other. This ensures smooth functioning and adaptability of the Exchange. To maximize this objective, the Centralized Exchange, Decentralized exchange, DeFi Launch Pad, and the NFT Market Place are all distributed across four servers.
The Cryptocurrency Inventory or Funds are required to be stored in a system that is impenetrable and safe, and to fulfill this objective, the entire database of the Crypto Inventory or Funds are stored in a Decentralized database cluster, and the database is then further spread across several servers, with each server possessing its own different write-up. Since it is stored in a decentralized database, the Inventory is out of the purview of any Central authority and, therefore immune to any manipulation. The feature off storing the database across several servers ensures the retrieval of the entire data from a single server in case of any unforeseeable circumstance which affects one or multiple data, hence, keeping all the records safe.
The fifth module in the structure of the Exchange, which is AI Powered Trading BOTs is a visionary service unlike any, which not only eliminates the possibility of even the smallest bit of manipulation due to human biases and emotions, but also acts as a boon to the uninitiated and new investors. These AI Powered Trading BOTs are so advanced that they can enable an individual who has little to no knowledge about Trading, to earn passive income. The Exchange thus becomes a platform not only for trading, but also for prosperity. The BOTs are completely cloud based and automated.
How can the AI Powered BOTs be accessed?
When asked about the accessibility of the AI based Trading BOTs, Mr. Himanshu Maradiya, the Founder and CEO of CIFDAQ stated that “The AI Powered Trading BOTs are a prominent part of the Exchange, and will be available in future to the consumers on a Free + Premium basis, based on the model the subscriber chooses. The flexibility of the Exchange will also allow for an individual to even use the AI Powered Trading BOTs for other platforms, and these BOTs can be purchased with CIFD Tokens.”
CIFDAQ’s structure of five modules definitely makes it a cutting-edge technology, which understands the apprehensions millions of individuals have regarding online trading, specifically Crypto trading, and it offers a solution to eradicate such apprehensions.