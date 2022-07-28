Cihan Sasmaz on What Makes MetaRuffy Such an Exciting Project

Imagine becoming an entrepreneur at the age of 18 and then going on to become the founder of more than four companies. Of course, you would say that's not possible or improbable, but that's precisely what Cihan Sasmaz achieved in his ten years of entrepreneurship experience. He loves diverse challenges and constantly looks for ways to bring forward innovative ideas and innovate existing innovations—his love for new challenges conceived the concept and idea for MetaRuffy.
What is MetaRuffy?
MetaRuffy is a real-world company known as "MetaRuffy International FZCO," the parent company of several revolutionary use cases and utilities registered in Dubai, UAE. MetaRuffy is also an open world within the Metaverse, focusing mainly on the entertainment sector. It encompasses a next-generation social platform that provides users a new way to connect with friends and family and explore their interests. The Metaverse is a virtual world that allows users to create their avatars and interact with other users in a 3D environment. MetaRuffy uses the Metaverse to merge blockchain, VR, AR, and web 3.0. It is a decentralized platform that runs on blockchain technology, which enables a group of computers worldwide to govern the world instead of a centralized system.
It is a secure and transparent platform that offers users a high degree of control over their data. In addition, this is also an interactive platform that allows users to experience content in a way similar to the real world. For example, users can visit virtual shops and purchase items using their avatar. In short, MetaRuffy is a world in which the Metaverse plays the most significant role in the creation of entertainment.
How MetaRuffy plans to dominate the entertainment industry
When Cihan visualized the concept of MetaRuffy, he wanted it to become the leading entity in the world of entertainment. He said, "The Ruffy World is a metaverse where people can come together and interact in new and innovative ways while enjoying a multitude of various entertainment scenarios. Whether exploring the virtual world, attending a virtual concert, or playing a game, Ruffy World offers something for everyone.
With the upcoming developments, the opportunities for collaboration, and increased creativity, the world will only continue to grow. The developers have already implemented entertainment clubs, an NFT marketplace, social gaming, resorts, and dating apps. A specialized room for community members to co-create is also in the planning stages." The extensive and "end-user" focused plans provide a glimpse into this new virtual world's innovative and exciting present and future.
Vision of MetaRuffy
In the eyes of Cihan, the RuffyWorld project is an ambitious undertaking, with the ultimate goal being the creation of a fully functional and fully developed virtual world. All the puzzle pieces, such as the environment to its characters. The project team is committed to ensuring that RuffyWorld is a living, breathing world that players will be able to explore and enjoy for years to come. In addition, since there will be various categories and spaces, such as the NFT marketplace, social gaming, or entertainment stadium, people can choose what they want from the RuffyWorld when they want it.
The team's vision is to create a fun and engaging experience to which everyone will want to return. With a solid foundation and a limitless imagination, the sky's the limit for the future evolution of RuffyWorld.