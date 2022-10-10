Circle Cafe- A place with amazing ambience and alluring setting creates strong foothold

Over all these years the influence of different cultures has led to a lot of changes. People's preferences have also shifted in every aspect. Today the millennials and Gen Z prefer going to aesthetically pleasing cafes over luxurious restaurants. The best part about these cafes is that they embrace the ‘new’ while preserving the ‘old’ to bring the best cuisines from around the world. They give every person different experiences that they desire to have. From giving a comfy space for ‘me time’ to giving space to have a hearty discussion with a long-lost BFF to giving an environment where a group of friends can catch up after a long time, these cafes have it all. One such cafe that ticks all the checkboxes is Circle Cafe situated in Malad West, Mumbai. The food, the ambience and the staff providing services at the cafe are the most essential factors to consider.
As a cafe, they aim at making every customer feel at home. Thus, they provide a comfortable and creative atmosphere with a lot of fun activities and the most appetising food. One of their unique platters is the Pizza Thali, they serve square pizzas in round thali, quite opposite from everyone else in the industry. The mouthwatering Pizza Thali comes in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. It includes four pizzas, garlic bread, pasta, salad, french fries (chicken nuggets in non-veg thali) and cold drinks. Many people including famous food bloggers come from afar to just relish the taste of this Pizza Thali. Recently, well-known food blogger Rajeev (liveitupwithrajeev) also visited the Circle Cafe to just try the Pizza Thali and the reel posted by him went viral and had over 850K views and even celebrities like Arman Malik showed their interest in the Pizza Thali in comment section. This thali serves four to five people at once.
Circle Cafe works with the motive of providing space for everyone’s imagination. Keeping that concept in mind they have put up various empty frames on the walls that give an open space and become a blank canvas for customers to paint. Along with that, they keep providing various offers to surprise their customers. Their recent one includes ‘buy 1 pizza and get 1 free’ which is valid on dine-in and the other one which is for pick-up or drive-thru is ‘buy 1 pizza and get 2 free’. Circle Cafe is open till 3 AM and provides a drive-thru option as well, for that they also have ample parking space. Their menu has a wide range of delicacies like Chinese, Italian and Indian too.
The interiors there are made while keeping the contemporary theme in mind. The colour palette includes nude tones so that the ‘Circle Cafe’s’ logo outshines and every food dish also seems alluring. The cafe space is cosy and in the upper space, there is a banquet that can hold up to 40 people. Team Circle Cafe assures that they entertain their customers to the fullest therefore, they keep organising various events. On October 7 they had a comedy show that involved various masters of the field. Along with that, they have numerous other events in the pipeline. The banquet space is even used for private events like parties, book reading, birthdays, etcetera. Each day the whole staff works towards giving the customers an experience that they can relish forever. In the upcoming months, they plan on expanding their horizons so that they can make more people have a good time with good food.