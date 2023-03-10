Clave Diabetes Tipo 2 - Diabetes´s Natural Control.

Latin America faces unique challenges when it comes to treating the condition known as type 2 diabetes. In the Asociacion Latinoamericana de Diabetes (Latin American Diabetes Association, ALAD) brought together medical associations from 17 countries across Latin America to produce a consensus document on the treatment for the type 2 form of diabetes. The purpose of this document is to offer practical guidelines that aid clinicians in a straightforward decision-making process to manage patients. The most important elements in therapeutic decision-making are: the severity of hyperglycemia, the medical health that the patient is in (stable or suffering from metabolic decompensation) the Body mass index. The consensus contains an area specifically devoted to those suffering from obesity. The information is presented in the form of highly relevant questions in the field of clinical medicine. This algorithm was developed based on scientific guidelines from The 2006 ALAD Guidelines (a document developed with an evidence-based method) and on data from recent studies that have been randomized.
Click Here To Buy [Official Website]
Keywords Typ 2 Diabetes and obesity; consensus guidelines for practice as a topic; Latin America.
RESUMEN
America Latina se enfrenta a algunos retos excepcionales en el tratamiento de la diabetes mellitus tipo 2. La Asociacion Latinoamericana de Diabetes (ALAD) reunio a las asociaciones medicas de 17 paises latinoamericanos con el fin de producir una declaracion de consenso sobre el tratamiento de la diabetes tipo 2. El objetivo de ese documento es brindar recomendaciones practicas que guien a los medicos a lo largo de un sencillo proceso decisorio para el tratamiento de los pacientes. Los elementos fundamentales para la toma de decisiones terapeuticas son la gravedad de la hiperglucemia, el estado clinico del paciente (estable o con descompensacion metabolica) y el indice de masa corporal. El documento contiene un apartado dedicado especificamente a los pacientes obesos y la informacion se presenta en forma de preguntas clinicas sumamente pertinentes. El algoritmo se basa en las recomendaciones cientificas de las directrices de la ALAD del ano 2006 (documento preparado con un metodo basado en datos probatorios) y en datos obtenidos de estudios controlados aleatorizados recientes.
Special Discount: Click Here To Buy [Official Website]
Palabras clave: Diabetes mellitus tipo 2; obesidad; consenso; guias de practica clinica como asunto; America Latina.
Latin America is undergoing a extraordinary change in the epidemiology. Diabetes and other non-transmissible chronic diseases are the most prevalent health issues. Despite the increasing amount of cases of diabetes the region has a limited budget for the treatment of diabetes. The prevalence of diabetes in a number of Latin American countries is among the highest worldwide, e.g., Mexico at 14.4 percent (1). In 2000, the cost direct of treating diabetes within Latin America and the Caribbean was about US10 billion. It was little when compared with the indirect costs of around US$ 55 billion that resulted from the repercussions of disease. In 2000 the annual total diabetes costs for Latin America and the Caribbean was US$ 65 billion - US$15 billion for Mexico, US$ 2.6 billion in Central America, and US$ 44.4 billion in South America.
For Latin America, families pay around 40%-80 percent of the costs associated with diabetes out of pocket. The majority of private health insurance plans provide medical assistance, surgical procedure, or hospitalization however, they do not cover medication (2-5). The burden of illness is expected to be higher in the near future because there is a significant percentage of young adults in urban areas who are engaged to unhealthy lives. Therefore, the burden of diabetes on Latin America is growing fast and national health systems aren't prepared.
Latin America urgently needs to revamp its health care system from a system that was designed to treat acute infections to one that focuses on modifying behavior as well as long-term adherence to treatment and the achievement of the therapeutic goals. The restructuring process should take into account the highest quality evidence-based clinical research, however existing international guidelines must be modified to accommodate the unique characteristics and demands of each region. The specific challenges faced by the treatment of type 2 diabetes for patients in Latin America are a result of the interactions between the socioeconomic aspects of the region as well as its diversity of cultural and religious traditions, as well as the limited resources for health care. Practice guidelines and consensus documents that are specifically designed for specific aspects of the Latin American environment are needed to educate and guide primary care physicians.
CONSENSUS METHODOLOGY
It is the Asociacion Latinoamericana de Diabetes (the Latin American Diabetes Association, ALAD) is dedicated to medical education across Latin America. As part of its mandate, ALAD called upon leaders and representatives of the endocrine and diabetes organizations from 17 nations in Latin America to produce a consensus document on treating type 2 diabetes.
Participants were given background information prior the face-to face meeting. Participants were split into three groups. Each group deliberated and addressed each of the 9 questions posed in the report. Conclusions The report was presented by each group to the public, composed of the two other groups. Each recommendation was discussed until an agreement was reached. A writing committee drafted the summary, which was then approved by all association's representatives. Final version was drafted and was approved by all members on the writing committee.
The goal of the meeting was to formulate practical guidelines that could be implemented rapidly by the participating countries. The algorithm was developed based on the scientific guidelines of the document from 2006 ALAD guidelines-a document that was prepared with an evidence-based methodology (6)-and information from recent studies that have been randomized. The major conclusions drawn from this document (e.g. the treatment objectives) conform to the guidelines from The American Diabetes Association of the United States of America.
CONSENSUS STUCTURE
A method to help guide treatment for hyperglycemia has been developed, taking into account the glycemic condition for the person. Particular emphasis was given to the most commonly encountered clinical situations. In this algorithm were possible clinical scenarios diabetic patients might encounter and the actions that must be taken in each scenario. Furthermore, two groups of patients-divided based on the degree of glycemic control as well as their clinical status are included in the algorithm:
Class 1. Patients with blood glucose levels less than 240 mg/dL (13.3 millimol/L) and HbA 1cless than 9% with clinically stable.
2. Group. Patients with blood glucose levels greater than 250 mg/dL (13.3 mmol/L) and HbA 1c > 9, and
A. with no symptoms and ketosis is not present.
b. catabolic-symptomatic, weight loss, and ketosis-prone.
The key elements in the therapeutic decision-making process in the document include the degree of hyperglycemia and the medical condition of the patient (stable or suffering from metabolic decompensation) as well as BMI (BMI). The Consensus contains a section for patients suffering from obesity. Patients with obesity pose an obstacle to treatment and primary care facilities don't have the capacity to deal with these situations. In the absence of a multidisciplinary approach, and properly educated medical personnel, patients, as well as their relatives obese people with diabetes often gain weight and don't meet the goals of treatment. The counseling for behavioral modification is essential in these instances. The chapter on obesity highlights the importance of assisting patients live a healthy life prior to and during the progression of treatment with pharmacological drugs. It is our hope that this information will be available to all primary care clinic.
A CONSENSUS STATEMENT
The clinical guidelines for the treating type 2 diabetes Latin America are presented as clinical issues:
1. What are the main goals for treatment for a patient suffering from Type 2 Diabetes?
Controlling glucose levels is crucial for the management of diabetes. In the case of type 2 diabetes it is essential to control blood sugar levels. The Kumamoto studies (7) along with study of the United Kingdom Prospective Diabetes Study (UKPDS) (8 9) showed significant reductions in neuropathic and microvascular complications when treated with intensive therapy. Similar to the results of the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial - Epidemiology of the Complications of Diabetes (DCCTEDIC) study's findings (10) the long-term monitoring in participants in the UKPDS cohort has demonstrated an "legacy impact" of the early, intensive glucose control on the rate of microvascular-related complications. The benefit is evident regardless of whether the different glycemic controls between the standard and intensive cohorts fade following the completion in the research (10 11). For Latin America, fasting blood glucose (venous or capillary) is one of the primary factors used by doctors to assess their patients and make choices. But, as per other organizations of science (12-14) glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA 1c) is recommended as the most effective method of assessing the glycemic level. According to the table 1 in Table 1, Table 1 1clevels can be translated into average plasma glucose levels and makes it much easy for patients to grasp the data. In numerous large prospective, randomized clinical trials, the treatment regimens which reduced the A 1Cless than 7% were associated with lower chronic microvascular complications. Although numerous studies and meta-analyses (15-17) have demonstrated an association with the A 1Cand the frequency of heart attacks, the efficacy of a glycemic management program that is intensive to decrease the risk of cardiovascular death has not been clearly established. Based on the current evidence from clinical studies (18-21) the HbA 1c> 7 percent is considered to be the optimal amount for the majority of patients. However, in certain circumstances, this goal should be customized. For instance, in young patients who do not have evidence of complications, and with no significant chance of developing hypoglycemia, an HbA1c level of less than 6.5 percent could be taken into consideration. Additionally to this, the Consensus includes plasma lipids goal and blood pressure as the most prominent goals of managing diabetes ( Table 2). Numerous research studies and meta-analyses conducted in controlled settings have proven the benefits of lowering cholesterol in people suffering from diabetes. This is also true of antihypertensive treatment. The evaluation of the evidence supporting this is not the subject of this report. In the end, the panel suggested the inclusion of microalbuminuria in the treatment goal. Microalbuminuria's concentration should be evaluated annually for all patients with type 2 diabetes and type 1 diabetes patients who have chronic disease greater than five years. Microalbuminuria should be treated by achieving blood pressure targets; the use of angiotensinconverting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers have been shown to delay the progression to macroalbuminuria.
Image 1 shows the proposed changes for ALAD's type 2 poglycemia. An HbA 1cvalue of 6.5 percent may indicate ageing ( Table 2). There are a variety of diabetes mellitus controlled treatment methods should are worth considering. Studies and meta-analyses have demonstrated (6). Non-pharmacological recommendarecommendations are summarized in Table 3. The current drugs employed in the treatment of diabetes with respect to dosages for maximum and mean are listed in Table 4.. The pharmacological features of insulin preparation as well as insulin analogs are described in Table 5.
2. What should a patient with stable clinical conditions who suffers from type 2 diabetes, with mean fasting glycemia less than 250 mg/dL (13.3 mg/L) and HbA1c below 9 percent be treated?
Many people suffering from type 2 diabetes have no symptoms or signs at the time of onset. This is the reason why most patients are diagnosed late. When a patient's condition is stable clinically with no signs and no ketosis, with a fasting blood sugar levels between the range of 126 mg/dL (7 mmol/L) and 240 mg/dL (13.3 mmol/L) or the HbA level is 1c > 9 percent, the primary goal for treatment will be the beginning of a healthy lifestyle that includes sufficient diet, regular exercise and a cessation of smoking when appropriate. Drinking alcohol should be limited to 1 drink per day for women over the age of 18 and 2 drinks per day for men of adult age.
Additionally to this, Metformin (500 mg 3 times per day) is recommended to be taken by all patients. It can be gradually increased up to 2.5 mg/day depending on the need in order to achieve the desired treatment over a period of 3 months. Apart from its therapeutic properties Metformin has also been proven to lower the risk of heart disease in retrospective (22 23) as well as prospective studies (8 9) and also has the benefit of being readily accessible to the majority of people. Metformin dosage should be reduced for patients who have an estimated glomerular flow rate (eGFR) less than 60 mL/min. It is not recommended when the eGFR falls below 30 milliliters/min. The eGFR is determined using the Cockcroft-Gault equation (24) as well as the MRDS equation, which is utilized within the Diet in Renal Disease Study recommended in the National Kidney Disease Education Program (United United States 25). Additionally, Metformin is not recommended in those suffering from alcoholism chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and/or decompensated respiratory, cardiac or liver disease (26).
If Metformin is in contraindication or in the case of digestive intolerance The following options can be considered as the treatment of a single patient (27):
(a) Sulfonylureas: These are among the most efficient oral medications, with a long clinical trials and a low price. However, the possibility of hypoglycemia (especially in the first generation of longer-acting Sulfonylureas) as well as weight loss need to be taken into account (28). The effectiveness of sulfonylureas in time is less than that of Metformin or the glitazones.
(b) Meglitinides (b) Meglitinides: These medications are especially helpful when postprandial hyperglycemia has become the primary cause of concern. Because of their short half-life, meglitinides are utilized in patients suffering from the renal impairment (29).
(c) Glitazones: Insulin resistance and inflammation markers are reduced with the use of glitazone. Patients must be selected carefully to receive this treatment to lower the chance in coronary heart events, heart failure or fractures (particularly in women who are postmenopausal) (30).
(d) Acarbose: Its principal effect is to reduce postprandial glucose. Acarbose decreases the amount by 0.5 percent. A gradual titration process of 1c aids in improving digestion tolerance (31).
(e) (e) DPP-IV inhibitors, or gliptins. These recently released drugs inhibit the inactivation of Glucagon-like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) by blocking the enzyme dipeptidyl propeptidase-4 (DPP-IV). So, gliptins boost and extend the effects of the naturally released GLP-1. DPP-IV inhibitors lower the A 1cvalues by 0.5-0.9 percent. Gliptins are oral active and safe. They are also highly tolerated, with only a small risk of hypoglycemic events. They are weight-neutral for the body. They are used in conjunction with Metformin sulfonylureas, as well as thiazolidine. But, more data is required to determine the long-term effects of DPP-IV inhibitors. This includes aspects like the safety of these drugs and their effectiveness in preventing the chronic complications of diabetes (32).
(f) GLP-1 analogs: These two drugs (exenatide and the drug liraglutide) were first introduced to Latin American markets during 2009. GLP-1 boosts insulin production and reduces glucagon production in a way that is glucose-dependent. Thus, the risk of developing hypoglycemia is low. A study from last year shows that their use can improve the A 1clevels (-0.79 to -1.12 percent) as well as post-prandial and fasting hyperglycemia additionally, a slight weight loss effect can be observed. GLP-1 analogues help in losing weight due to the adverse effects on digestion and also by reducing intestinal motility and increasing satisfaction. However, the necessity to administer them subcutaneously every day as well as their adverse effects (i.e. nausea, vomiting and stomach symptoms) can restrict their usage. More evidence is needed to evaluate the long-term effect of GLP-1 analogues on the prevention of chronic diabetes complications and safety over the long-term (33 34).
Institutions of both types should choose which drug are the first choice. The choice must be made based upon a cost-effectiveness analysis and personalized treatment for patients.
3. What can you do if monotherapy is not working?
The patient must be able to reach the treatment goals (HbA 1c< 7.7%) within three months of therapy in monotherapy. If this isn't the case then combination therapy must be considered. Combinations that have been proven to be effective are shown in Table 6.. The most commonly used mix within Latin America is Metformin plus Sulfonylurea. This combination has a high therapeutic effectiveness. Other combinations that are based on Metformin could be considered at this point such as Metformin + Meglitinides Metformin + Glitazones + DPP-4 inhibitors and Metformin and Incretin Analogues (6 28-35, 36-36 37, 36). Some less well-known combination (e.g., Sulfonylureas with Glitazones, Glitazones with DPP-4 inhibitors, Acarbose with Sulfonylureas, Metformin plus Acarbose and Sulfonylureas with DPP-4 inhibitors could be beneficial in certain circumstances because of their synergistic mechanism of action. However the evidence supporting their use isn't as solid as for traditional combinations.
The combination therapy of three drugs is recommended for certain people (37). There are a variety of options to consider, including GLP-1 analogues of DPP-IV or glitazones as well as Metformin and an Sulfonylurea. A consultation with a specialist in diabetes might be considered for patients who have not reached their treatment goals despite utilization of three medications.
4. What is the best way to treat overweight patients that aren't managed by monotherapy, and who are still gaining weight?
Failure to follow an active lifestyle can contribute in failing to achieve targets for treatment in the clinically stable obese patient who has an HbA of 1cless than 9percent (38). Patients who suffer from this condition require more frequent monitoring and support from an inter-disciplinary team, if there is one, to ensure the implementation of a proper diet and exercise regimen, and psychological assistance. Furthermore, Metformin dosage should be gradually increased to get the maximum impact. Combination therapy that could cause weight gain should be restricted to patients who are hyperglycemic even after lifestyle changes. The period of time for considering the combination therapy will be based on the specific circumstances of the patient (39).
5. What can be done if treatment goals aren't met through the use of an oral mixture?
Inability to meet the treatment objectives with combination therapy, despite the use of medicines with different methods of operation, suggests an important deficiency in the production of insulin. This is because of the gradual decrease in the capacity of insulin secretion that is seen in patients with the type 2 form of diabetes. To achieve the HbA 1cgoals and to achieve this, insulin therapy is required in these patients. In the beginning, control is accomplished with a nighttime dose of Neutral Protamine Hagedorn (NPH) insulin or a long-acting insulin analog (Glargine as well as Detemir) together with oral medications. Glargine is available at any time of the day.
According to this treatment method the dosage of insulin should be adjusted regularly in accordance with glucose levels at the time of fasting. The dosage adjustments must not exceed 10 percent of the total dosage. The frequency of adjustments is dependent on the patient's preferences and the expertise of the doctor. Modifications to the dose every day could be required in severe hyperglycemic patients. If the goals of treatment are in the process of being achieved It is best to alter the dosage of insulin each 3-4 days. Regular and frequent changes in dose can cause the development of recurrent hypoglycemia as well as weight gain. A period of at three months at a minimum is recommended to evaluate whether the treatment objectives have been achieved prior to considering changing treatment. As time passes, a transition to complete insulinization is essential. Be aware that the use of insulin with glitazones not advised due to the higher risk of heart failure and edema.
Alternative management options are also readily available to increase the intensity of the use of insulin. The selection is contingent on the availability of insulin, the patient's needs, metabolic behaviour and the risk of hypoglycemia. A possible option is to mix of two types of insulin like normal insulin as well as NPH insulin or an insulin analog that is short-acting (Lispro, Aspart, or Glulisine) together with NPH insulin. The mixtures can be made by the patient or fixed dose formulations may be used. Premixes may be chosen at an amount of 30:70, 25, 75 or any other proportions. Another alternative is to take 2 doses of a slow-acting analog (Glargine and Detemir) along with regular human insulin or a fast-acting insulin analog before every meal. The duration of the action, peak activity and the duration of various insulins and insulin analogs are listed in Table 5 (40 41). In this phase of intensive insulin treatment, referral of the patients to an expert is suggested.
6. How can an unstable patient suffering from Type 2 Diabetes be handled?
For patients who have no signs of illness, but no ketosis or weight loss The prescription of orally-based combination therapies is suggested. This can rapidly correct the metabolic state, reduce glucotoxicity, and correct fasting/post-prandial glycemia and HbA1c. If there is no evidence of improvement after a 1-3 months, patients need to begin the insulin treatment (42).
Patients who have symptoms and are rapidly losing weight or are suffering from ketosis should be treated with insulin therapy as soon as possible. The insulin treatment regimen mentioned above can be helpful for rapid correction of hyperglycemia as well as nutrition condition (43). When patients have stabilized and lost weight, the treatment needs to be reviewed; an option of changing to oral medication could be considered. This can be a possibility in patients with recent-onset diabetes. Others may require to remain with some type of insulin. Some patients may qualify for a more extensive treatment regimen that includes numerous insulin doses and using an insulin pump. These patients must be examined by a physician. It is presumed that the actions to lead an active lifestyle are implemented and regularly reinforced.
7. When is the best time to make changes to the regimen for treatment?
A healthy lifestyle is essential to the efficacy of all treatment options. Each treatment option should be provided with a sufficient amount of time to assess their effectiveness to their maximum. This is particularly important if there is improvement in clinical symptoms as well as weight stabilization and the gradual improvement of the post-prandial glucose, fasting, and the HbA 1cvalues. A period of 1-3 months will be sufficient to attain the desired benefits. The dosage should always be titrated based on monitoring of fasting/post-prandial glycemia. Primary care doctors are advised from delaying the introduction orally administered glucose-reducing medication or insulin. Inertia in the clinical setting is a major reason why the treatment goals across every health system.
8. How can patients be monitored?
Health health services within Latin America do not have multidisciplinary teams that are comprehensive for care of people suffering from diabetes. In many countries the primary care doctor is in charge of treating a substantial percentage of diabetics. The physician should educate patients on how to monitor and take care of their own health. Self-monitoring is an essential instrument for any patient suffering from diabetes, but especially for those who are on insulin treatment and require a continuous glucose monitoring. A self-monitoring program is an essential part of managing patients. It allows patients to determine if they do indeed are on the proper path to achieve their treatment goals (44). Capillary glucose measurements have been made more accessible throughout Latin America; however, the cost of test strips and glucometers is a problem to many people.
It is recommended that HbA 1cdetermination is advised every 3-4 months. It is important to take into consideration that this index isn't widely available in Latin America, and where it is, the cost is usually a factor in deciding to avoid it.
9. When should a specialist in diabetes be consult?
The amount of health professionals specially trained to treat patients suffering from diabetes is extremely limited within Latin America. General practitioners are usually accountable for making treatment decisions at the beginning of this disease. They are able to do this with the smallest resources and with a limited amount of time. But, it is crucial that doctors strive to improve the best standards for the treatment of diabetes for their patients. Continuous medical education for primary care doctors is a must for international and national medical institutions. Patients who are not able to achieve targets for treatment within a 6- 12 month time frame should be referred for an expert. Likewise, those requiring intensive insulin regimens should be managed by a diabetologist/endocrinologist.
Discussion
The health systems of Latin American countries must be transformed to address the challenge that diabetes poses. Medical students' training and primary care physicians must be updated to equip them with the required skills needed for effectively implementing diabetes care and encouraging long-term commitment to treatment (45). Additionally diabetes education programs are essential for both patients and the general population. This will raise awareness of the condition and its effects. This is crucial for creating lasting changes in life style and adhering to treatment. If the steps mentioned above are not carried out, a significant portion of the population with diabetes is likely to remain below the therapeutic target levels (45 and 46).
The health associations and institutes from Latin America should all be involved in the development of an action plan for diabetes. They could prepare position papers which guide doctors to achieve greater therapeutic outcomes. They are also able to be part of the ongoing education of health experts (47 48). Local guidelines are essential.
The adoption of recommendations developed for other parts in the world might not be practical because of logistical, financial or cultural variations. Latin American countries share many cultural, ethnic, social and lifestyle traits. This is why ALAD has developed specific guidelines regarding Latin America for the last 40 years. The year 2006 was the first time ALAD released guidelines on the identification, control, and treatment of patients suffering from the type 2 diabetics, i.e."Guias ALAD de Diagnostico, Control and Tratamiento of "Guias ALAD de Diagnostico, Control and Tratamiento of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus 2" (6). The document was endorsed and became the recommendation of Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) as a set of guidelines to be followed in Latin America (49).
Since 2006 the year 2006, new strategies, drugs and even information have been developed to address various aspects of treatment for type 2 diabetes. This is why ALAD asked the nation's endocrinology and diabetes associations to create a consensus document. The goal was to combine the ALAD guidelines and other important information from each association to develop an agreed-upon standard for diabetes within Latin America. The guidelines are applicable to virtually every patient with a few limitations. In sum, the document:
1. It recognizes the necessity of reaching treatment goals earlier, particularly during the early stages that the illness is diagnosed. The document suggests having an HbA 1clevel lower than 7% as the ideal goal to control glucose. If the conditions of the patient allow the HbA 1cgoal of greater than 6.5 percentage should be taken into consideration.
2. Two clinical profiles are defined that differ based on HbA 1clevels and body weight and ketosis presence or absence.
3. Particularly focuses on obese patients who aren't able to meet their glucose treatment goals and who continue in gaining weight. This is a phenotype that is often ignored in other protocols.
4. It recommends early use of combination therapy and prompt introduction of insulin to patients who are not able to have adequate control of glucose. Included are combinations that have sufficient evidence from clinical studies to support their usage. Primary care doctors are advised from delaying the introduction of an oral glucose-lowering drug or insulin since the practice can cause long-term exposure to the negative consequences of hyperglycemia.
5. The article describes the clinical characteristics of available drugs to lower glucose levels. This will help in choosing among the treatments available.
6. Recognizes that within Latin America, logistics can hinder the use of the HbA 1cdetermination-the most widely used method for controlling glycemic levels. It also provides regular testing of capillary and venous glycemia as an alternative. The position statement suggests treatment goals that include the two HbA 1cand glucose levels in the fasting phase. Furthermore, the importance of individual physicians as the primary healthcare providers for diabetes within Latin America is highlighted. But, the necessity to form Multidisciplinary teams is emphasized.
7. Offers clinical indications as well as possible contraindications for each of the available glucose-lowering agents. There is no exclusion. It is the duty of every medical center and ALAD to provide medical professionals with the knowledge to ensure that the correct use of medication is done.
8. Was prepared and approved by diabetes specialists/physicians, leaders, and experts in Latin America.
While the evidence that supports the current recommendations for clinical practice is universal, the caliber of care for diabetes is dependent on geographical factors. Since this consensus considers the specific problems faced by patients as well as doctors throughout Latin America, its strategies are more practical and we hope that the impact of this consensus will be greater than the previous initiatives to improve management of diabetes. Primary health care providers are the main subject of this review. The focus is on managing the obese patient suffering from type 2 diabetes who are not meeting the goals of treatment. With the assistance from all the institutions that are participating We expect that this document of consensus can be beneficial in improving overall quality and efficiency of diabetes treatment across Latin America.
Acknowledgments. The authors wish to recognize the ALAD consensus group: Coordinators: Juan Rosas Guzman (President, ALAD), Ruy Lyra (Vice-President, Pan American Endocrinology Federation)
Participant associations (represented by): Asociación Latinoamericana de Diabetes (Juan Rosas Guzmán); Sociedad Mexicana de Nutrición y Endocrinología (Carlos A. Aguilar-Salinas and Eduardo García Gar-cía); Sociedad Brasileira de Endocrinologia e Metabologia (Ruy Lyra, Marcos Tambascia); Asociación Salvadoreña de Endocrinología Diabetes y Nutrición (Carlos Alvayero); Asociación Guatemalteca de Endocrinología Metabolismo y Nutrición (Vinicio Granados); Sociedad Ecuatoriana de Endocrinología y Metabolismo (Rodrigo Rovayo Prócel); Sociedad de Diabetología y Nutrición del Uruguay (Silvia García); Sociedad Argentina de Diabetes (Gustavo Frechtel); Sociedad Boliviana de Endocrinología, Metabolismo y Nutrición (Elizabeth Duarte); Asociación Panameña de Endocrinología, Diabetes y Metabolismo (Rolando Caballero); Federación Mexicana de Diabetes (Guillermo Rodríguez); Sociedad Hondureña de Endocrinología (Mario Valdéz Laínez); Sociedad Chilena de Endocrinología y Diabetes (Carmen Gloria Aylwin); Sociedad Brasileira de Diabetes (Marilia Brito Gomes, Saulo Cavalcanti, and Antonio Carlos Lerario); Sociedad Dominicana de Endocrinología (Félix Escaño Polanco); Asociación Nicaraguence de Endocrinología, Diabetes y Obesidad (Enrique Medina Sandino); Federación Venezolana de Unidades de Diabetes (Matilde García de Blanco); Sociedad Cubana de Endocrinología (Daysi Navarro); Federación Diabetológica Colombiana (Gustavo Márquez Salom); Sociedad Peruana de Endocrinología (Isaac Crespo Retes); and Sociedad Cubana de Diabetes (Oscar Díaz Díaz).
The authors express their gratitute to Roopa Mehta for editorial assistance.
REFERENCES
1. Villalpando S, Shamah-Levy T, Rojas R, Aguilar-Salinas CA. Trends for type 2 diabetes and other cardiovascular risk factors in Mexico from 1993-2006. Salud Pública Mex. 2010;52(suppl 1):S72-9.
2. Barceló A, Aedo C, Rajpathak S, Robles S. The cost of diabetes in Latin America and the Caribbean. Bull World Health Organ. 2003;81(1): 19-27.
3. Gouvea Ferreira SR. Epidemiología de las complicaciones de la diabetes mellitus. In: Diabetes Mellitus, visión latinoamericana. Guzmán JR, Lyra R, Cavalcanti N, eds. Río de Janeiro, Brasil: Editora Guanabara Koogan; 2009. Pp. 482-94.
4. Asociación Latinoamericana de Diabetes, Organización Panamericana de la Salud, Declaración de las Américas sobre la Diabetes. Simposium sobre economía y diabetes. Available from: www.paho.org/Spanish/AD/DPC/NC/dia-alad-background.pdf. Accessed 8 April 2010.
5. Arredondo A, Zuniga A. Economic consequences of epidemiological changes of diabetes in middle income countries. The Mexican case. Diabetes Care. 2004;27(1): 104-9.
6. Guías ALAD de diagnóstico, dontrol y tratamiento de la diabetes mellitus tipo 2. Grupo de trabajo ALAD. Rev Latinoam Diabetes. 2006;14(3):96-140.
7. Ohkubo Y, Kishikawa H, Araki E, Miyata T, Isami S, Motoyoshi S, et al. Intensive insulin therapy prevents the progression of diabetic microvascular complications in Japanese patients with non-insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus: a randomized prospective 6-year study. Diabetes Res Clin Pract.1995;28(2):103-17.
8. United Kingdom Prospective Diabetes Study Group. Intensive blood glucose control with sulphonylureas or insulin compared with conventional treatment and risk of complication in patients with type 2 diabetes. Lancet. 1998;352(9131):837-53.
9. United Kingdom Prospective Diabetes Study Group. Effect of intensive blood glucose control with Metformin on complication in overweight patients with type 2 diabetes. Lancet. 1998;352(9131):854-65.
10. Nathan DM, Cleary PA, Backlund JY, on behalf of the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial/Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and complications Study Research Group. Intensive diabetes treatment and cardiovascular disease in patients with type 1 diabetes. N Engl J Med. 2005;353(25):2643-53.
11. Holman RR, Paul SK, Bethel MA, Matthews DR, Neil HA. 10-Year follow-up of intensive glucose control in type 2 diabetes. N Engl J Med. 2008;359 (15):1577-89.
12. American Diabetes Association. Standards of medical care in diabetes 2009. Diabetes Care. 2009;29(suppl 1):S13-61.
13. Rodbard HW, Jellinger PS, Davidson JA, Einhorn D, Garber AJ, Grunberger G, et al. Statement by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists/American College of Endocrinology Consensus Panel on type 2 diabetes mellitus: an algorithm for glycemic control. Endocr Pract. 2009;15(6):540-59.
14. Canadian Diabetes Association Clinical Practice Guidelines Expert Committee. Canadian Diabetes Association 2008 clinical practice guidelines for the prevention and management of diabetes in Canada. Can J Diabetes. 2008;32(suppl 1):S1-201.
15. Selvin E, Marinopoulos S, Berkenblit G, Rami T, Brancati FL, Powe NR, Golden SH. Metaanalysis: glycosylated hemoglobin and cardiovascular disease in diabetes mellitus. Ann Intern Med. 2004;141(6):421-31.
16. Stettler C, Allemann S, Juni P, Cull CA, Holman RR, Egger M, et al. Glycemic control and macrovascular disease in types 1 and 2 diabetes mellitus: meta-analysis of randomized trials. Am Heart J. 2006;152(1):27-38.
17. Ray KK, Seshasai SR, Wijesuriya S, Sivakumaran R, Nethercott S, Preiss D, et al. Effect of intensive control of glucose on cardiovascular outcomes and death in patients with diabetes mellitus: a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials. Lancet. 2009; 373(9677):1765-72.
18. Action to Control Cardiovascular Risk in Diabetes Study Group. Effects of intensive glucose lowering in type 2 diabetes. N Engl J Med. 2008;358(24):2545-59.
19. ADVANCE Collaborative Group, Patel A, MacMahon S, Chalmers J, Neal B, Billot L, et al. Intensive blood glucose control and vascular outcomes in patients with type 2 diabetes. N Engl J Med. 2008;358(24):2560-72.
20. Duckworth W, Abraira C, Moritz T, Reda D, Emanuele N, Reaven PD, et al. Glucose control and vascular complications in veterans with type 2 diabetes. N Engl J Med. 2009; 360(2):129-39.
21. Pogach L, Aron D. Balancing hypoglycemia and glycemic control. A public health approach for insulin safety. JAMA. 2010;303(20): 2076-7.
22. Johnson JA, Majumdar SR, Simpson SH, Toth EL. Decreased mortality associated with the use of Metformin compared with sulfonylurea monotherapy in type 2 diabetes. Diabetes Care. 2002;25(12):2244-8.
23. Johnson JA, Simpson SH, Toth EL, Majumdar SR. Reduced cardiovascular morbidity and mortality associated with Metformin use in subjects with type 2 diabetes. Diabet Med. 2005;22(4):497-502.
24. Cockcroft DW, Gault MH. Prediction of creatinine clearance from serum creatinine. Nephron. 1976;16(1):31-41.
25. National Kidney Fundation. K/DOQI clinical practice guidelines for chronic kidney disease: evaluation, classification, and stratification. Am J Kidney Dis. 2002;39(2 suppl 1):S1-266.
26. Bailey CJ. Metformin: a multitasking medication. Diab Vasc Dis Res. 2008;5(3):56.
27. Nathan DM. Initial management of glycemia in type 2 diabetes mellitus. N Engl J Med. 2002;347(17):1342-9.
28. Deeg MA. Basic approach to managing hyperglycemia for the nonendocrinologist. Am J Cardiol. 2005;96 (suppl. 1):37E-40E.
29. Inzucchi SE. Oral antihyperglycemic therapy for type 2 diabetes. JAMA. 2002;287(3):360-72.
30. Yki-Jarvinen H. Drug therapy: thiazolidinediones. N Engl J Med. 2004;351(11):1106-18.
31. Chiasson JL, Josse RG, Gomis R, Hanefeld M, Karasik A, Laakso M. Acarbose treatment and the risk of cardiovascular disease and hypertension in patients with impaired glucose tolerance: the STOPNIDDM Trial. JAMA. 2003; 290(4):486-94.
32. Palalau AI, Tahrani AA, Pilla MK, Barnett AH. DPPIV inhibitor in clinical practice. Postgrad Med. 2009;121(6):70-100.
33. Kendall DM, Riddle MC, Rosenstock J, Zhuang D, Kim DD, Fineman MS, et al. Effects of exenatide (exendin-4) on glycemic control and weight over 30 weeks in patients with type 2 diabetes treated with metfomin and a sulfonylurea. Diabetes Care. 2005;28(5): 1083-91.
34. DeFronzo R, Ratner RE, Han J, Kim DD, Fineman MS, Baron AD. Effects of exenatide on glycemic control and weight over 30 weeks in Metformin-treated patients with type 2 diabetes. Diabetes Care. 2005;28(5):1092-100.
35. Gerich J, Raskin P, Jean-Louis L, Purkayastha D, Baron A. PRESERVE-B: two year efficacy and safety of initial combination therapy with nateglinide or glyburide plus Metformin. Diabetes Care. 2005;28(9):2093-100.
36. Fonseca V, Rosentstock J, Patwardhan R, Salzman A. Effect of Metformin and rosiglitazone combination therapy in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus. JAMA. 2000; 283(13): 1695-702.
37. Strowig S, Aviles-Santa ML, Raskin P. Improved glycemic control without weight using triple therapy in type 2 diabetes. Diabetes Care. 2004;27(7):1577-83.
38. Pontiroli AE, Calderara A, Pacchioni M, Cassisa C, Pozza G. Weight loss reverses secondary failure of oral hypoglycaemic agents in obese non-insulin-dependent diabetic patients independently of the duration of the disease. Diabete Metab. 1993;19(1):30-5.
39. Bloomgarden ZT. Approaches to treatment of pre-diabetes and obesity and promising new approaches to type 2 diabetes. Diabetes Care. 2008;31(7):1461-6.
40. Genuth S: Insulin use in NIDDM. Diabetes Care. 1990;13(12):1240-64.
41. Raskin P, Allen E, Hollander P, Lewin A, Gabbay RA, Hu P, Bode B, Garber. Initiating insulin therapy in type 2 diabetes. Diabetes Care. 2005;28(2):260-5.
42. Yki-Jarvinen H, Ryysy L, Nikkila K, Tulokas T, Vanamo R, Heikkila M. Comparison of bedtime insulin regimens in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus. Ann Intern Med. 1999;130(5):389-96.
43. Schwartz S, Sievers R, Strange P, Lyness WH, Hollander P. Insulin 70/30 mix plus Metformin versus triple oral therapy in the treatment of type 2 diabetes after failure of two oral drugs. Diabetes Care. 2003;26(8);2238-43.
44. Welschen LM, Bloemendal E, Nijpels G, Dekker JM, Heine RJ, Stalman WAB, Bouter LM. Self monitoring of blood glucose in patients with type 2 diabetes who are not using insulin: a systematic review. Diabetes Care. 2005;28(6):1510-17.
45. Lopez Stewart G, Tambasia M, Rosas J. A Multi-Center, Epidemiologic Survey of the Current Medical Practice of General Practitioners Treating Subjets with type 2 Diabetes Mellitus In Latin America. DEAL STUDY. Diabetes. 2007;56 (suppl1):A 256.
46. Jimenez Corona A, Rojas Martinez R, Gómez-Pérez FJ, Aguilar-Salinas CA. Early onset type 2 diabetes in a Mexican, population-based, nation-wide survey: results of the Encuesta Nacional de Salud y Nutrición 2006. Salud Publica Mex. 2010:52(supl1):S27-S35.
47. Aguilar Salinas CA, Gomez Pérez FJ. La declaración de Acapulco. Rev Invest Clin. 2006; 58(1):71-7.
48. Nathan DM, Buse JB, Davidson MB, American Diabetes Association, European Association for the Study of Diabetes. Medical management of hyperglycemia in type 2 diabetes: a consensus algorithm for the initiation and adjustment of therapy; a consensus statement of the American Diabetes Association and the European Association for the Study of Diabetes. Diabetes Care. 2009;32(1): 193-203.
Disclaimer:
This content is created by shinerelease.com on behalf of their client. For any queries, clarifications and/or claims please mail to: support@shinerelease.com.
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.