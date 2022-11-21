Click 2 Wealth – A One-Stop Solution For Protecting and Investing

Investments are an important part of any financial strategy. Whether you’re looking to grow your wealth or ways to build a rainy-day fund, investing is an important step in any financial plan. Why? Because it allows you to put your money to work, growing your wealth over time.
There are a number of different ways you can invest your money. You can choose from a variety of different investment options, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, etc. Each has its unique benefits, so it’s important to do your research and make an informed decision before investing.
Apart from making the right investment decisions, getting life insurance is also crucial. Life insurance is one of the best ways to protect your family and loved ones if you pass untimely. This coverage can help cover many future expenses of the family.
It’s also important to have life insurance because it can help to take care of unexpected expenses that can arise if a family member passes away suddenly.
Life insurance can help to build financial security for your family. Having this type of coverage can help ensure that you won’t be putting your loved ones in a financial bind after you pass away.
But many investors find it difficult to choose the right investments and life insurance plan. To make a wise decision and avoid confusion when selecting the right plans, you can opt for a unit linked insurance plan (ULIP).
A ULIP is a unique life insurance plan that provides the benefit of life insurance as well as investments. When you invest in a ULIP, a part of the premium goes towards life cover, and the remaining amount is invested in investment instruments like equity and debt funds. One such plan that can help you provide financial security to your family and grow your wealth is HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth.
What is HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth?
HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth is a unit-linked non-participating individual life insurance policy that offers market-linked returns. There are three options under this plan-
• Invest Plus Option
• Premium Waiver Option
• Golden Years Benefit Option
Invest Plus Option- This is a great wealth creation plan.
Maturity Benefit Under this Option-
• The fund value is calculated by multiplying balance units in your fund by the then unit price.
• When the policy matures, the total mortality charges deducted for the insurance cover of the policyholder during the policy term will be added to the fund value.
Death Benefit Under this Option-
In case of the death of the policyholder, the highest of the below will be provided-
• Total sum assured. However, the partial withdrawals (if any) will be deducted from the total sum assured.
• 105% of total premium(s) paid.
• Fund value.
Premium Waiver Option- This plan is a great option to provide financial security to the policyholder’s family in case he/she passes away untimely.
Maturity Benefit Under this Option-
• The fund value is calculated by multiplying balance units in your fund by the then unit price.
• When the policy matures, the total mortality charges deducted for the insurance cover of the policyholder during the policy term will be added to the fund value. The total cumulative amount of mortality charges deducted will be added to the fund value at the end of the policy year, coinciding with or immediately following the policyholder’s 70th birthday.
If the proposer passes away during the tenure of the plan, then all future premiums can be waived off.
Golden Years Benefit Option- This plan helps you build your fund value while providing life cover until the age of 99.
Maturity Benefit Under this Option-
• The fund value is calculated by multiplying balance units in your fund by the then unit price.
• When the policy matures, the total mortality charges deducted for the insurance cover of the policyholder during the policy term will be added to the fund value. The total cumulative mortality charges deducted will be added to the fund value at the end of the policy year, coinciding with or immediately following the 70th birthday of the policyholder.
Invest in HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth for Financial Security
HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth allows you to choose from 11 funds to get maximum returns. Hence, it is a great way to provide financial protection to your family and allow your money to grow during the tenure.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.