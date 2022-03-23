ClickFunnels’ CEO Dave Woodward's rise to success

ClickFunnels is one of the most profitable and fastest growing SaaS companies in America, with revenues surpassing $100 million dollars generated annually. Founded by two of the most successful entrepreneurs today, Russell Brunson and Todd Dickerson, ClickFunnels has grown from a small company with zero funding to an established leader in the industry. The company's mission is simple—to help businesses grow. They do this by providing the tools, resources and expertise that enable their clients to scale.
ClickFunnels has grown significantly under Dave Woodward's leadership as CEO which was fueled by his passion for marketing and focus on customer success. This has allowed ClickFunnels to be at the forefront in providing quality products and services that bring value to businesses of all sizes across the world.
In less than four years, Dave has led the company from 0 to $100 million in annual revenue with over 6 billion transactions processed for their customers. Currently, they have 150,000 active users and counting, and have helped so many entrepreneurs generate over tens of millions in annual revenue than any other funnel software on the market. Its success stories continue to revolutionize how people view online marketing today.
Before ClickFunnels, Woodward has been a long-time entrepreneur with an impressive resume. He knows what it takes to create and grow a successful business, and his marketing skills have translated perfectly into ClickFunnels. His experience has helped the company reach new heights. Prior to joining the team in 2014, he served as the regional director for Americo, a local company in Texas. He engineered business growth and oversaw expansion into 12 states during his time there until it was eventually sold.
This ignited his passion for sales and marketing which led him to put up Monopolize Inc, a marketing agency that helps grow insurance, investment mortgage real estate businesses through digital marketing. Eventually, he met Russell Brunson and Todd Dickerson in an affiliate marketing event, and the rest was history.
Dave is also the host of an increasingly popular podcast, Funnel Hackers Radio. With episodes launched weekly, Dave shares his knowledge with entrepreneurs from all over the world who are looking to grow their business in the digital world.
His story is one of success, but he says it couldn't have been achieved without the support and love he received from his wife. For him, success in any venture is not as meaningful without family. While we can all aspire to achieve great things, it’s important to remember family should always come first.
