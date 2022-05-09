Clickfunnels’ CPO Todd Dickerson on building a $100 million dollar company

May 9: There are many paths to success in business, but few are as striking as Clickfunnels’. It's an impressive feat for any company to achieve $100 million dollars, but it's even more impressive that ClickFunnels reached this milestone in just a span of three years.
Founded in 2014 by Russell Brunson and Todd Dickerson, the company has quickly become a dominant player in the online marketing space. "It's not just about making a sale, it's about building a relationship and creating value,” says Todd Dickerson, Chief Product Officer for ClickFunnels who has been with the company since its inception. He also believes that their ability to innovate fast and move quickly is what brought them to their 100 million dollar success.
Todd has the rare gift of being an expert at both marketing and software development. He understands how each function in the business pipeline works, which makes him such an integral part of Clickfunnels’ success.
Just like any other kid who grew up with a computer in their home, Todd was fascinated by the internet and how it worked. This is what led to his passion for digital marketing and software development, which eventually landed him web design gigs for numerous clients. Because of this, it became clear to him that he wanted to do more and started his own business.
With the numbers speaking for themselves, ClickFunnels has helped more business owners generate millions than any other landing page or funnel software on market. Their platform processed over $6 billion in sales for their clients globally– all in just a few years. And it doesn't stop there: to date, they’ve garnered over 100,000 users.
Todd’s experience in the field has given him invaluable insight into what it takes to be successful. By combining his technical know-how with his marketing and customer service skills, he was able to create a multi millionaire business that is set up for more success in the years to come.
