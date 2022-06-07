Clicking Game- The best way to measure the number of clicks per second

The CPS Test is a free click per second test that determines your mouse clicking speed over a certain period of time. It's simple and enjoyable to play the CPS test game. The game is appropriate for people of all ages, so don't worry if you're a high school student or a professional.
Have you ever wondered how many mouse clicks you can make in a thirty-second period of time? Many people may not even be aware that such an unusual behaviour may be calculated. It may surprise you to learn that not only is it possible to compute the number of clicks in a certain timeframe, but that many people play the game and compete across the world.
Clicking Speed Test Game - Challenge Yourself
Generally, calculating mouse clicks is referred to as ‘click speed test’’. Click Speed Test offers many variations by which a user can test his mouse clicking ability. The click speed test is more like a pass time game where players try to score the highest score. Below there are simple steps one needs to follow:-
Click the 'Click Here' button to begin the game.
As soon as you click the button, begin clicking with your mouse as many times as you can within the time limit. The remaining time will be displayed on a timer underneath the box.
When the timer runs out, the player's final score will be displayed.
The CPS Test is a method of determining how many clicks are made per second. The number of clicks per second (CPS) is simply the magnitude of clicks to a time unit; in this example, seconds. It simply implies that the better the score, the higher the rate of clicks per second.
While the game starts with a default time of 5 seconds, players may change it using the menu at the top of the page. Available options to test click speed include - click per second, click per 10 seconds, click per 60 seconds (1 minute), and the highest being click per 100 seconds. Element Speed is the programme that determines the number of clicks per second.