Climbing Successfully at over 1.2 million USD IBAT Battle Infinity, the new Metaverse token is creating ripples!

Fantasy gaming gained traction on the blockchain after the success of play-to-earn games like Axie Infinity and Decentraland. With IBAT, Battle Infinity hopes to surpass previous achievements. Already raising $1.2 million since it’s presales launch, the altcoin is popular amongst the investors as being a the new promising Metaverse Crypto token in the year 2022.
As a gaming platform consists of multiple P2E (Pay-to-earn) war games, all of the games are linked to the Metaverse setting, IBAT Battle Arena. Players can battle and play in the fantastic world of Metaverse, where they can perform, watch, and explore the Battle Arena Virtual Space while interacting with other players.
The IBAT token, one of the best altcoins to buy in 2002, is the key to unlocking all of Battle Infinity’s capabilities, removing all barriers between the gaming platform and the Metaverse/Blockchain and integrating them all to make its ecosystem smoother, more efficient, and barrier-free. It is a utility token that uses the BEP-20 protocol to operate on the Binance Smart Chain network. It renders worth to otherwise worthless things, items, characters, and so on the standard game platform.
Suresh Joshi, co-founder of Battle Infinity, has stated that by the third stage of the game’s development, they intend to create a metaverse. Because of the seamless integration with Metaverse, players will have more opportunities to explore, play games, and earn money by completing specific tasks.
Packed with incredible features and variety of products, IBAT Battle Infinity is up to create ripples in the crypto market.
Platforms such as Decentraland and The Sandbox are leading the crypto market’s adoption of the metaverse. Battle Infinity seems to have the potential to gradually lead the market.
